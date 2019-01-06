Michael Douglas dedicates Golden Globe win to 102-year-old dad, Kirk Douglas

It seems the last step of The Kominsky Method is to win a Golden Globe.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Michael Douglas took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

“Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you guys so much,” said Douglas in his acceptance speech. “For 45 years, you’ve always surprised me and treated me so well.”

After saying what an honor it was to be in the same category as his fellow nominees, the 74-year-old actor thanked his family, costars, and Kominsky Method creator Chuck Lorre. “The truth be told, I owe all of this to one man out there — Mr. Chuck Lorre,” he continued. “Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work.”

In conclusion, Douglas dedicated the award to his legendary actor dad, saying, “And I guess this has to go to my 102-year-old father, Kirk.”

Backstage, Douglas revealed the best advice he ever got from his dear old dad. “Stamina and tenacity. He was out of the school where you get your best shot, you walk away after you’ve done the best you can. Then f–k it! That’s the best advice I got.”

Fifteen years after being the recipient of the Globes’ prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, Douglas is being honored for his work in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, in which he stars as Sandy Kominsky, a once successful actor-turned-acting coach. This is Douglas’ third Golden Globe win, having previously heard his name called for playing Liberace in 2013’s Behind the Candelabra and for channeling Gordon Gekko in 1987’s Wall Street.

To win the award, Douglas beat out Kidding‘s Jim Carrey, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover, Barry‘s Bill Hader, and Who is America?‘s Sacha Baron Cohen.

