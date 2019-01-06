Lady Gaga wins Golden Globe for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born

Ahhhh ah ahhh ahhhh AHHHH! We’re far from the shallow now! Lady Gaga has officially won the Golden Globe for her performance of “Shallow” in the film A Star Is Born, in which she also starred as Ally, a young singer-songwriter who finds a connection with rockstar Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper).

Mark Ronson accepted the award on behalf of the team, before Lady Gaga stepped in to say a few more words: “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter and these… incredible men, they lifted me up and they supported me.”

The film’s soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, which made Gaga the first female artist to have five No. 1 albums this decade.

The singer spoke about the process of making the song back when it was released. “I did work on Joanne with Mark Ronson and I worked on ‘Shallow’ with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando,” said Gaga. “And we made this song for Ally and Jack and it’s such a special song you know. It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area.”

In a recent Variety story, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper teased the possibility of singing the hit song at the Oscars.

“One hundred percent,” Gaga said when asked if she’d consider performing “Shallow” at the Academy Awards.

“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper explained. “I started texting [Gaga] the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

Gaga beat out a competitive field of nominees: Kendrick Lamar (Black Panther), Dolly Parton (Dumplin‘), Annie Lennox (A Private War) and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased).

