Method acting paid off here: The Kominsky Method claimed a surprise win by taking the trophy for Best Comedy or Musical Television Series at the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Created by Chuck Lorre, the Netflix comedy revolves around a briefly famous actor-turned-acting-coach and his agent friend trying to pilot the perils of aging, played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The cast also includes Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis.

“This doesn’t happen to me,” said a stunned Lorre during his acceptance speech. “This is spectacular. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this extraordinary acknowledgement. I am so grateful. I don’t even know what to say. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m up here trembling like a leaf.”

Mike Yarish/Netflix

Douglas also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Kominsky, which premiered in November. He has earned eight other Golden Globe nominations over the years, including wins for Wall Street and Behind the Candelabra. Arkin, meanwhile, was nominated in the Supporting Actor category. He has netted six other nominations at the Globes over the years ago, including a win more than a half-century ago for 1967’s The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

In the Best TV Comedy category, Kominsky beat out Barry (HBO), The Good Place (NBC), Kidding (Showtime), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon).

