Watch InStyle and Warner Bros’ Golden Globes after-party live stream

Are you ready for the after-party?

Following an evening of Golden Globe giving and inspiring speeches, the stars will get to relax and the real celebration will begin at InStyle & Warner Bros’ 20th annual after-party (sponsored by Cadillac and L’Oréal Paris) — and you can watch all the action right here starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT! Hosted by Andrea Boehlke and Melody Chiu, the live stream will allow you to see stars from your favorite TV shows and movies mingling at the bash, sharing stories from the first award show of the season and, of course, dishing on what and who they’re wearing.

The bash is set to take place in a glamorous tent in the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Oasis Courtyard. Last year’s shindig attracted thousands of guests, including stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon, and Kerry Washington.

While it’s not exactly as much fun as being there, it’s the next best thing. Plus, you can sit back and attend this fabulous after-party from the comfort of your very own couch!

