Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wins Best Animated Feature at Golden Globes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse webbed up an early win at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards, taking home the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 76th annual ceremony.

Sony’s genre-smashing superhero hit, which starred Shameik Moore as newbie Spider-Man Miles Morales, was up against a stacked category of strong animated contenders including box-office-busting sequels from Disney (Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Pixar (Incredibles 2), an arthouse feature from rising Studio Chizu (Mirai), and Wes Anderson’s ensemble comedy Isle of Dogs.

Producer and co-writer Phil Lord accepted the award from presenters Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Michael B. Jordan.

Sony Pictures Animation

The Animated Feature category is still a fairly fresh addition to the Golden Globes, having only been established for just over a decade. The first trophy went to Disney’s Cars in 2006, with last year’s award going home with Pixar’s Coco. Even more interestingly, nine out of 12 times, the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature has gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, which puts Spider-Verse in a prime place as awards season rumbles on.

See the full list of Golden Globes winners, updating live throughout the night.