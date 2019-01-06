Golden Globes 2019: See the full winners list

When the 76th annual Golden Globes honored the best/shiniest in movies and television on Sunday night, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, Roma, The Kominsky Method, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace each exited the NBC-telecast ceremony with multiple trophies.
While Green Book took home a night-best three Globes, Bohemian Rhapsody surprisingly took home the Best Drama award, and, not so surprisingly, a Best Actor win for Rami Malek. Roma claimed two trophies, and Vice (which had led all films with six nominations), wound up with only one award: trophy-magnet Christian Bale for Best Actor in a Comedy.
The oft-unpredictable ceremony threw other curveballs, including two wins for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which triumphed in the Best TV Comedy category as well as Best Actor in a TV Comedy (Michael Douglas). Those two wins were equaled by FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which led all TV competitors in nominations and snagged two Globes, including the Best Limited TV Series award and Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Darren Criss).
There was also a fitting send-off for The Americans, which took home Best TV Drama honors for its final season, and a bit of multitasking for Globes cohost Sandra Oh, who accepted a trophy for her performance on Killing Eve. Lady Gaga, Regina King, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Brosnahan were among the other winners of the evening, as were Jeff Bridges, who colorfully accepted the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and, in the least surprising news of the night, and Carol Burnett, who delightfully became the first recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new achievement award for television. (The award is being named after her.)
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
*WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
*WINNER: Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
*WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
*WINNER: Roma
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
*WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
*WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
*WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
*WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
*WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
*WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
*WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
*WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
*WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
*WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Television Series — Drama
*WINNER: The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
*WINNER: The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
*WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
*WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
*WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
*WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
*WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
*WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
*WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
*WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
*WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
