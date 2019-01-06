Golden Globes 2019: See the full winners list

When the 76th annual Golden Globes honored the best/shiniest in movies and television on Sunday night, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, Roma, The Kominsky Method, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace each exited the NBC-telecast ceremony with multiple trophies.

While Green Book took home a night-best three Globes, Bohemian Rhapsody surprisingly took home the Best Drama award, and, not so surprisingly, a Best Actor win for Rami Malek. Roma claimed two trophies, and Vice (which had led all films with six nominations), wound up with only one award: trophy-magnet Christian Bale for Best Actor in a Comedy.

The oft-unpredictable ceremony threw other curveballs, including two wins for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which triumphed in the Best TV Comedy category as well as Best Actor in a TV Comedy (Michael Douglas). Those two wins were equaled by FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which led all TV competitors in nominations and snagged two Globes, including the Best Limited TV Series award and Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Darren Criss).

There was also a fitting send-off for The Americans, which took home Best TV Drama honors for its final season, and a bit of multitasking for Globes cohost Sandra Oh, who accepted a trophy for her performance on Killing Eve. Lady Gaga, Regina King, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Brosnahan were among the other winners of the evening, as were Jeff Bridges, who colorfully accepted the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and, in the least surprising news of the night, and Carol Burnett, who delightfully became the first recipient of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new achievement award for television. (The award is being named after her.)

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

*WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

*WINNER: Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

*WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

*WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

*WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

*WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

*WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

*WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

*WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

*WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

*WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice



Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

*WINNER: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book



Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

*WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns



Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

*WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born



Best Television Series — Drama

*WINNER: The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose



Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

*WINNER: The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

*WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

*WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

*WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

*WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

*WINNER: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

*WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

*WINNER: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

*WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

*WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry



