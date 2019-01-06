Patricia Arquette wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette is Escape-ing tonight’s Golden Globes with her own trophy. The actress won her second Globe for her work in Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora, based on the true story of a woman who helped two New York inmates (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) break out of prison.

“I love Ben Stiller,” said the actress in her acceptance speech, paying homage to the director of all of Dannemora‘s episodes who also actually announced Arquette’s category. “And to be an actor to work with Ben Stiller, you’re gonna love working with Ben Stiller.”

Backstage, Arquette apologized for dropping an f-bomb during her acceptance speech when discussing her fake teeth on Dannemora. “I’m so sorry! I know! You can’t take it back can you? I didn’t plan that,” said Arquette in the press room. “It was an unplanned f-bomb. I’m very sorry. This is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.”

She then talked about getting to play such a unique role. Said the actress, “Joyce is a little bit of an invisible person in the world. She has a little bit of low-grade depression. A lot of Americans have a little bit of low-grade depression. [The great thing about this role is how] I never heard – which has been a refrain in my career — ‘but is she likable enough. Is she attractive enough? Yeah that’s what she really looks like but let’s make her look like this.’ I felt so free. I never thought I would get a part like this at 50. Playing a woman without a typical body type in Hollywood who is unapologetically sexual. I have friends who do not have the typical body type. One of them said, I want to thank you for this project.”

Arquette won over other nominees Regina King (Seven Seconds), Laura Dern (The Tale), Connie Britton (Dirty John) and Amy Adams (Sharp Objects).

Arquette previously won a Globe for her work in 2015’s Boyhood.