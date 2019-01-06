First Man wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Score

One small step for First Man…

Justin Hurwitz has taken home the Golden Globe for his otherworldly score for the film First Man, which starred Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong striving to succeed in his historic mission to the moon.

“A theremin score could have ended up being very annoying,” Hurwitz said in his acceptance speech, thanking the movie’s sound mixers.

This is Hurwitz’s third collaboration with director (and former college roommate) Damien Chazelle, who also directed Whiplash and La La Land, for which Hurwitz won two Oscars, including a nod for song “City of Stars” from the latter.

“The movie goes back and forth between being very intimate and very grand,” Hurwitz told EW about the First Man score. “There are scenes with the launch or the landing on the moon itself where it’s very, very grand and big, and then there are these scenes on Earth where it’s just Neil by himself, or Neil with Janet, or Neil with his kids, and those scenes are very quiet, intimate, almost documentary-style scenes. Figuring out a way to score both sides of that movie but have it all feel like it was meant to be together, that was a challenge.”

Other nominees for Best Original Score were A Quiet Place, Isle of Dogs, Black Panther, and Mary Poppins Returns.

