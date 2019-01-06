Emma Stone yells 'I'm sorry' after Sandra Oh's joke about Aloha role

What’s the Hawaiian word for sorry?

During Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh’s opening monologue at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the Killing Eve actress praised Crazy Rich Asians by joking that it is “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.” The line from Oh got plenty of laughs from the crowd, and also got an apology from one audience member.

“I’m sorry!” Aloha star Emma Stone was caught yelling on the broadcast.

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Released in 2015, Cameron Crowe’s Aloha was a critical and commercial bomb, receiving widespread criticism for the casting of Stone as an Asian-American character. Crowe and Stone have both apologized in the past, with the actress saying how much she learned from the experience.

“There’s a lot of conversation about how we want to see people represented on screen and what we need to change as a business to reflect culture in a clearer way and not in an idealized way,” Stone previously said. “There are some flaws in the system. My eyes have been opened in many ways this year.”

