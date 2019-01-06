E! News' name flub with The Good Place's Jameela Jamil would make Tahani freak

Either the folks at E! News are throwing out some deep-cut references to The Good Place or they just earned themselves a spot in The Bad Place.

As actress Jameela Jamil took the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes on Sunday and the E! News cameras caught sight of her, the producers did not get her name right for the broadcast. Instead, a chyron referred to her as Kamilah Al-Jamil, which happens to be the name of the sister to Jamil’s Tahani on The Good Place.

THEY CALLED HER KAMILAH AL JAMIL I’M HAVING A STROKE pic.twitter.com/GI5rr8CaJM — maddie (@denisviIlenueve) January 6, 2019

In case you need a refresher, Tahani constantly resented her sister Kamilah, whose name means “Perfect” in Arabic and is all around, well, perfect in the eyes of their parents. It’s a competition that carried over into their adult years, so it’s safe to say Tahani would not be happy about this E! News bit, whether or not it was intentional.

The Good Place‘s Twitter made it official by tweeting in response, “TAHANI FOUND DEAD.”

If the show wins big during the Globes ceremony — either for Kristen Bell’s actress nomination or for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy — here’s hoping someone from the cast throws down.

And in reality, Jamil is LOL-ing. “E live red carpet,” she tweeted afterwards. “This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ?”

E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ? pic.twitter.com/iAtu3ktfiE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 7, 2019

This post has been updated with Jamil’s reaction.