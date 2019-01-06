Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie a bitch: 'I don't speak about anyone like that'

Chrissy Metz is speaking out about her hot mic moment at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

After she was heard saying what sounds like, “She’s such a bitch,” about Alison Brie during a red carpet interview on Facbeook’s pre-show, Metz spoke with PEOPLE during the live telecast.

“I’m so distraught and upset,” the This Is Us actress said.

“I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her,” Metz shared. “When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

In a statement, a rep for Metz also said: “Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie.”

Metz also clarified the incident on Twitter.

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” she wrote. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Brie has yet to make a statement on social media.

However, inside the soirée, the GLOW actress, who received her first-ever Globes nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, spoke with Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling, responding to Metz’s supposed comment: “But why? I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.