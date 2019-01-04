Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Danai Gurira among 2019 Golden Globes presenters

The stars at the Golden Globes just got even brighter. Just days before the 76th Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced an additional round of celebrities who will be presenting awards during the ceremony.

This latest crop heavily features stars who are themselves nominated for awards this year. The three co-stars of Yorgos Lanthimos’ eccentric Queen Anne biopic The Favourite — Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz — will all be presenting. Confirmation that all three will be in attendance means that if The Favourite does win any Golden Globes, viewers won’t get a repeat of Weisz’s Gotham Awards speech, where she pulled out cardboard cut-outs of her absent co-stars during her acceptance speech.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Keith Tsuji/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the titular stars of A Star Is Born, will also be among the presenters. Even as Gaga begins her residency in Las Vegas, she still has time for award season.

The full second wave of 2019 Golden Globes presenters consists of Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Olivia Colman, Bradley Cooper, Taron Egerton, Lady Gaga, Richard Gere, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Maya Rudolph, Megan Mullally, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Gina Rodriguez, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. See the list of previously announced presenters here.

Stay tuned to EW for more Golden Globes coverage.

