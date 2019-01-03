The new year may be upon us, but 2019’s first act of business will be awarding all the best movies and TV shows from 2018. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET., and will be broadcast live on NBC. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the ceremony, but they won’t be the only stars taking part in the ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association released the official list of celebrities set to present awards at this year’s Golden Globes. Naturally, the list includes several stars from heavily-nominated properties. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o will all be there presenting Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama among other categories. Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz are also among the presenters, representing NBC powerhouse This Is Us. Dick Van Dyke is also set to present, following his emotional cameo in this year’s Mary Poppins Returns (which is nominated for several awards).

The full list of presenters is as follows: Allison Janney, Ben Stiller, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chadwick Boseman, Chrissy Metz, Dick Van Dyke, Felicity Huffman, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Chastain, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Kaley Cuoco, Lena Waithe, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers, Octavia Spencer, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Sterling K. Brown, Taraji P. Henson, and William H. Macy.

Stay tuned to EW for more Golden Globes coverage.

