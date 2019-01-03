We take our office awards show pools very seriously at EW, but we still somehow convinced our movie critics (Leah Greenblatt and Chris Nashawaty) and TV critics (Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich) to share with us (and you!) who they think should walk away with a newly-redesigned Golden Globe on Sunday, as well as who they think actually deserves the honor.

Read on below for their assessments (and you want to make your own picks without seeing their guesses, you can check out the full list of nominees):

The Favourite/Green Book Yorgos Lanthimos/Fox Searchlight; Patti Perret/Universal

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Should win: The Favourite, by a royal mile.

Will win: Considering that two obvious musicals — A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody — have been nonsensically shunted to the Drama category, Green Book’s retro charm could take it (though don’t count out the collective nostalgia for Mary Poppins). —Leah Greenblatt

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Should win: A Star Is Born

Will win: The Hollywood Foreign Press loves an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser, and A Star Is Born was the most old-fashionedy crowd-pleasery of the bunch (even if, like Bohemian Rhapsody, it somehow wound up in the wrong category. Seriously, how are they both not musicals?). —Chris Nashawaty

Isle of Dogs/Incredibles 2/Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Fox Searchlight; Disney/Pixar; Sony Pictures Animation

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Should win: Isle of Dogs came out so long ago it seems like 2016, but the award feels earned for pure ingenuity.

Will win: Pixar giant Incredibles 2, unless beloved latecomer Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swoops in. —LG

Roma Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Should win: Roma

Will win: Capernaum and Shoplifters are both great and have their champions. But who are we kidding, it’s Roma. No contest. —CN

Glenn Close/Lady Gaga Graeme Hunter/Sony Pictures Classics; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War



Should win: There are no losers in this category, really: Glenn Close’s blazing late-career standout, Melissa McCarthy’s pitch-perfect pivot to indie drama…

Will win: Lady Gaga’s awards-show profile and performance were made for the HFPA to reward. —LG

Rami Malek/Bradley Cooper Alex Bailey/Fox; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Should win: If acting is about seamlessly disappearing into a role, Rami Malek deserves it for becoming Freddie Mercury (even if his conjuring act was way better than the rest of Bohemian Rhapsody).

Will win: Bradley Cooper. Something tells us it’s going to be a big night for A Star Is Born. —CN

Oliva Colman/Emily Blunt Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight; Jay Maidment/Disney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians



Should win: All hail the cuckoo queen, Olivia Colman.

Will win: Elsie Fisher was great, but she’s too new to the scene. Ditto Constance Wu. And Tully came out too long ago to give Charlize a serious chance. So it’s between Colman and Emily Blunt. Blunt’s spoonful of sugar will help get her the nod. —CN

Christian Bale/Viggo Mortensen Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures; Patti Perret/Universal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie



Should win: Christian Bale; man of a thousand transformations (and for this role, cherry danishes).

Will win: Christian Bale, who really does make the most of an almost willfully inscrutable part. Though Cheney may be too American of a figure to sway HFPA voters; in that case, Viggo Mortensen’s in with a chance. —LG

Regina King/Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures;

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Should win: Emma Stone or Rachel Weisz are both fantastic leads in The Favourite — no Supporting about it. But if they split the votes, please give it to Regina King’s sad, strong, remarkably layered mother in Beale Street.

Will win: Most likely Weisz, since Stone’s Best Actress Oscar is so recent. —LG

Richard E. Grant and Christian Navarro in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Mary Cybulski/Fox Searchlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Should win: Richard E. Grant.

Will win: With all due respect to the Ali, Chalamet, Driver, and the rootin’-tootin’ Rockwell, Richard E. Grant is the closest thing there is to a lock this year. Mortgage the house and bet it all on the movies’ most magnetic misanthrope of 2018. —CN

Alfonso Cuarón/Bradley Cooper Carlos Somonte/NETFLIX; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice



Should win: Alfonso Cuarón

Will win: Bradley Cooper could happen if the evening turns into a Star Is Born steamroller, but that’s not the most likely outcome. Farrelly’s Green Book is too conventional and the sample size of his post-gross-out comedy track record is too small. Lee made a very good film, but a win would be a nod for his career (which could happen). McKay’s film was too glib. There’s practically no way that the foreign voters’ don’t give it to the only foreigner in their midst, who also happens to have made, far and away, the best film of the bunch. Mark it for Cuarón. —CN

The Favourite/Roma Atsushi Nishijima/Fox Searchlight; Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book



Should win: The Favourite’s narrative pieces fit together ingeniously, and the razor-blade dialogue is a year- (if not decade-)best.

Will win: The Favourite, unless Roma takes a consolation prize for not being eligible for Best Picture (foreign-language films don’t qualify). —LG

The First Man/Mary Popppins Returns Daniel McFadden/Universal; Jay Maidment/Disney

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Should win: First Man

Will win: Yes, Justin Hurwitz’s score for First Man supported and served the movie perfectly. But the supercalifragilistic sugar-rush music of Mary Poppins Returns was as blissfully giddy as a trip to a candy shop. Globe voters will likely follow their sweet tooth on this one. —CN

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born



Should win: “Shallow” is A Star Is Born’s deserved centerpiece and linchpin.

Will win: “Shallow,” on its long sure march to the Oscars. —LG

Julia Roberts in Homecoming Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Prime

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose



Should win: Homecoming. In a fun category full of eccentric rookie shows and one acclaimed final season, the Julia Roberts-starring series conjured up a new kind of brain-twisting mystery extravaganza.

Will Win: Homecoming. Amazon has a significant history at the Globes, having won three of the last four TV Comedy prizes. And the last two Drama prizes have gone to streaming series. In fact, the last non-streaming winner was Mr. Robot — created by Homecoming director Sam Esmail. The metrics are all there! —Darren Franich

Barry/The Kominsky Method Jordin Althaus/HBO; Mike Yarish/Netflix

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Should win: With last year’s winner, Mrs. Maisel, as the only repeat nominee, the comedy category could provide one of the night’s biggest surprises. After all of the Emmy love for Barry (both Bill Hader and Henry Winkler won), we’re going to give the HBO comedy the edge in this race.

Will win: Barry… Now for the asterisk: We could also get a Mozart in the Jungle moment here with the win going to The Kominsky Method. The Netflix comedy features Old Hollywood stars (Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin) who play Old Hollywood insiders — and there’s nothing the HFPA loves more than Old Hollywood. —Kristen Baldwin

The Assassination of Gianni Verasce: American Crime Story/Sharp Objects/Very British Scandal Ray Mickshaw/FX; Anne Marie Fox/HBO; Kieron McCarron/BBC

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Should win: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. A shocking, sensitive true-life tale brought to vivid life.

Will win: Expect the simmering female rage of Sharp Objects to dominate. Unless this is the category where the Globes really start Globes-ing, and Very English Scandal sweeps. —DF

Laura Dern/Regina King Kyle Kaplan/HBO; David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds



Should win: This is one of those can’t-lose categories, because every single nominee would make a deserving winner. Still, only one can take home the trophy, and even though Patricia Arquette’s Dannemora transformation is extraordinary, it feels like Laura Dern and Regina King are the ones to beat.

Will win: While the serious subject matter of The Tale is awards fodder (it’s based on the true story of author Jennifer Fox’s childhood sexual abuse), at the moment there is no one more (justifiably) beloved in Hollywood than Regina King, so we expect to see her giving the acceptance speech. —KB

Darren Criss/Hugh Grant Ray Mickshaw/FX; Kieron McCarron/BBC/Blueprint Television Ltd

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal



Should win: Darren Criss. 2018’s Top Darren already won an Emmy for his tricky, compelling work as murdering Andrew Cunanan.

Will win: Hugh Grant. The HFPA is clearly a big fan of Grant’s work in the British biopic (and surely some voters are Paddington 2 fans, too!) —DF

Kerri Russell/Sandra Oh Patrick Harbron/FX; BBC AMERICA/Sid Gentle Films Ltd

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans



Should win: Keri Russell. Playing Elizabeth Jennings on six seasons of the FX drama should’ve won the actress enough prizes to fill the Siberian basin. As it stands, this is her last chance to win a trophy for the series on a televised awards show. THIS IS OUR SOCIETY’S LAST CHANCE. It’s all here in this pamphlet.

Will win: Sandra Oh. The buzzy Euro thriller feels like it was made for the international HFPA membership. Oh’s performance is fantastic — and the HFPA loves her so much, they hired her as this year’s co-host! —DF

Billy Porter in Pose JoJo Whilden/FX

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Should win: Billy Porter.

Will win: A mix of pleasant surprises (hooray for Stephan James!) and sure-thing nominees (fare thee well, Matthew Rhys’s Philip!), this group boasts several potential frontrunners. Richard Madden, Scottish star of the BBC-producedBodyguard, has the “foreign” classification covered, while James falls into the “brilliant up-and-comer” category the HFPA also loves. That said, the advantage here goes to Billy Porter: The Globes have two chances to honor FX’s groundbreaking LGBTQ drama Pose, and with Homecoming likely to win in the Best Drama category, Porter’s magnificent performance as Pose’s Pray Tell should and will emerge triumphant. —KB

Alison Brie/Candace Bergen Erica Parise/Netflix; Jojo Whilden/CBS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Should win: It’s a frontrunner-palooza: Messing is a Globes favorite (she’s been nominated seven times for Will & Grace), Brosnahan won last year, and Bergen is a Hollywood legend. But Alison Brie’s excellent, nuanced turn in GLOW season 2 is the clear standout…

Will win: …Though with the Globes, the craziest choice is often the safest. You know what that means: Congratulations Candace Bergen! Sure, the Murphy Brown revival was disappointing, but nine nominations later, it’s clear the HFPA’s love for Bergen in this role is unconditional. —KB

Bill Hader/Michael Douglas John P. Johnson/HBO; Mike Yarish/Netflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Should win: Bill Hader. Witness the evolution of one of modern comedy’s best jack-of-all-trades into one of TV’s most likable (and terrifying) leading men.

Will win: The newness of Barry — and its showbiz setting — should play well with a voting body that tends to value new series and inside-Hollywood tales. (But that this logic also applies to Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method, so who knows.) —DF

Yvonne Strahovski/Penelope Cruz George Kraychyk/Hulu; Jeff Daly/FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



Should win: In true #PeakTV fashion, Newton is the only repeat nominee in this category. Yvonne Strahovski’s consistently stunning work in an otherwise uneven second season of Handmaid’s should earn her the win, but the nomination is likely her award.

Will win: Though Borstein has the momentum from her Emmy win, it’ll be hard to beat Glamorous International Superstar Penelope Cruz — and her platinum blonde wig — as Ginormous International Superstar Donatella Versace. —KB

Henry Winkler/Kieran Culkin Michele K. Short/HBO; Peter Kramer/HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Should win: Henry Winkler. A lovely and outrageous Emmy-winning performance by a beloved Hollywood icon.

Will win: Kieran Culkin. A total gut feeling based on no obvious evidence, other than the fact that it’s the Golden Globes and anything’s possible. —DF

