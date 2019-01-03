We take our office awards show pools very seriously at EW, but we still somehow convinced our movie critics (Leah Greenblatt and Chris Nashawaty) and TV critics (Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich) to share with us (and you!) who they think should walk away with a newly-redesigned Golden Globe on Sunday, as well as who they think actually deserves the honor.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Should win: The Favourite, by a royal mile.
Will win: Considering that two obvious musicals — A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody — have been nonsensically shunted to the Drama category, Green Book’s retro charm could take it (though don’t count out the collective nostalgia for Mary Poppins). —Leah Greenblatt
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Should win: A Star Is Born
Will win: The Hollywood Foreign Press loves an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser, and A Star Is Born was the most old-fashionedy crowd-pleasery of the bunch (even if, like Bohemian Rhapsody, it somehow wound up in the wrong category. Seriously, how are they both not musicals?). —Chris Nashawaty
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Should win: Isle of Dogs came out so long ago it seems like 2016, but the award feels earned for pure ingenuity.
Will win: Pixar giant Incredibles 2, unless beloved latecomer Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swoops in. —LG
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Should win: Roma
Will win: Capernaum and Shoplifters are both great and have their champions. But who are we kidding, it’s Roma. No contest. —CN
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Should win: There are no losers in this category, really: Glenn Close’s blazing late-career standout, Melissa McCarthy’s pitch-perfect pivot to indie drama…
Will win: Lady Gaga’s awards-show profile and performance were made for the HFPA to reward. —LG
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Should win: If acting is about seamlessly disappearing into a role, Rami Malek deserves it for becoming Freddie Mercury (even if his conjuring act was way better than the rest of Bohemian Rhapsody).
Will win: Bradley Cooper. Something tells us it’s going to be a big night for A Star Is Born. —CN
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Should win: All hail the cuckoo queen, Olivia Colman.
Will win: Elsie Fisher was great, but she’s too new to the scene. Ditto Constance Wu. And Tully came out too long ago to give Charlize a serious chance. So it’s between Colman and Emily Blunt. Blunt’s spoonful of sugar will help get her the nod. —CN
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Should win: Christian Bale; man of a thousand transformations (and for this role, cherry danishes).
Will win: Christian Bale, who really does make the most of an almost willfully inscrutable part. Though Cheney may be too American of a figure to sway HFPA voters; in that case, Viggo Mortensen’s in with a chance. —LG
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Should win: Emma Stone or Rachel Weisz are both fantastic leads in The Favourite — no Supporting about it. But if they split the votes, please give it to Regina King’s sad, strong, remarkably layered mother in Beale Street.
Will win: Most likely Weisz, since Stone’s Best Actress Oscar is so recent. —LG
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Should win: Richard E. Grant.
Will win: With all due respect to the Ali, Chalamet, Driver, and the rootin’-tootin’ Rockwell, Richard E. Grant is the closest thing there is to a lock this year. Mortgage the house and bet it all on the movies’ most magnetic misanthrope of 2018. —CN
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Should win: Alfonso Cuarón
Will win: Bradley Cooper could happen if the evening turns into a Star Is Born steamroller, but that’s not the most likely outcome. Farrelly’s Green Book is too conventional and the sample size of his post-gross-out comedy track record is too small. Lee made a very good film, but a win would be a nod for his career (which could happen). McKay’s film was too glib. There’s practically no way that the foreign voters’ don’t give it to the only foreigner in their midst, who also happens to have made, far and away, the best film of the bunch. Mark it for Cuarón. —CN
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Should win: The Favourite’s narrative pieces fit together ingeniously, and the razor-blade dialogue is a year- (if not decade-)best.
Will win: The Favourite, unless Roma takes a consolation prize for not being eligible for Best Picture (foreign-language films don’t qualify). —LG
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Should win: First Man
Will win: Yes, Justin Hurwitz’s score for First Man supported and served the movie perfectly. But the supercalifragilistic sugar-rush music of Mary Poppins Returns was as blissfully giddy as a trip to a candy shop. Globe voters will likely follow their sweet tooth on this one. —CN
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Should win: “Shallow” is A Star Is Born’s deserved centerpiece and linchpin.
Will win: “Shallow,” on its long sure march to the Oscars. —LG
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Should win: Homecoming. In a fun category full of eccentric rookie shows and one acclaimed final season, the Julia Roberts-starring series conjured up a new kind of brain-twisting mystery extravaganza.
Will Win: Homecoming. Amazon has a significant history at the Globes, having won three of the last four TV Comedy prizes. And the last two Drama prizes have gone to streaming series. In fact, the last non-streaming winner was Mr. Robot — created by Homecoming director Sam Esmail. The metrics are all there! —Darren Franich
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Should win: With last year’s winner, Mrs. Maisel, as the only repeat nominee, the comedy category could provide one of the night’s biggest surprises. After all of the Emmy love for Barry (both Bill Hader and Henry Winkler won), we’re going to give the HBO comedy the edge in this race.
Will win: Barry… Now for the asterisk: We could also get a Mozart in the Jungle moment here with the win going to The Kominsky Method. The Netflix comedy features Old Hollywood stars (Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin) who play Old Hollywood insiders — and there’s nothing the HFPA loves more than Old Hollywood. —Kristen Baldwin
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Should win: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. A shocking, sensitive true-life tale brought to vivid life.
Will win: Expect the simmering female rage of Sharp Objects to dominate. Unless this is the category where the Globes really start Globes-ing, and Very English Scandal sweeps. —DF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Should win: This is one of those can’t-lose categories, because every single nominee would make a deserving winner. Still, only one can take home the trophy, and even though Patricia Arquette’s Dannemora transformation is extraordinary, it feels like Laura Dern and Regina King are the ones to beat.
Will win: While the serious subject matter of The Tale is awards fodder (it’s based on the true story of author Jennifer Fox’s childhood sexual abuse), at the moment there is no one more (justifiably) beloved in Hollywood than Regina King, so we expect to see her giving the acceptance speech. —KB
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Should win: Darren Criss. 2018’s Top Darren already won an Emmy for his tricky, compelling work as murdering Andrew Cunanan.
Will win: Hugh Grant. The HFPA is clearly a big fan of Grant’s work in the British biopic (and surely some voters are Paddington 2 fans, too!) —DF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Should win: Keri Russell. Playing Elizabeth Jennings on six seasons of the FX drama should’ve won the actress enough prizes to fill the Siberian basin. As it stands, this is her last chance to win a trophy for the series on a televised awards show. THIS IS OUR SOCIETY’S LAST CHANCE. It’s all here in this pamphlet.
Will win: Sandra Oh. The buzzy Euro thriller feels like it was made for the international HFPA membership. Oh’s performance is fantastic — and the HFPA loves her so much, they hired her as this year’s co-host! —DF
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Should win: Billy Porter.
Will win: A mix of pleasant surprises (hooray for Stephan James!) and sure-thing nominees (fare thee well, Matthew Rhys’s Philip!), this group boasts several potential frontrunners. Richard Madden, Scottish star of the BBC-producedBodyguard, has the “foreign” classification covered, while James falls into the “brilliant up-and-comer” category the HFPA also loves. That said, the advantage here goes to Billy Porter: The Globes have two chances to honor FX’s groundbreaking LGBTQ drama Pose, and with Homecoming likely to win in the Best Drama category, Porter’s magnificent performance as Pose’s Pray Tell should and will emerge triumphant. —KB
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Should win: It’s a frontrunner-palooza: Messing is a Globes favorite (she’s been nominated seven times for Will & Grace), Brosnahan won last year, and Bergen is a Hollywood legend. But Alison Brie’s excellent, nuanced turn in GLOW season 2 is the clear standout…
Will win: …Though with the Globes, the craziest choice is often the safest. You know what that means: Congratulations Candace Bergen! Sure, the Murphy Brown revival was disappointing, but nine nominations later, it’s clear the HFPA’s love for Bergen in this role is unconditional. —KB
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Should win: Bill Hader. Witness the evolution of one of modern comedy’s best jack-of-all-trades into one of TV’s most likable (and terrifying) leading men.
Will win: The newness of Barry — and its showbiz setting — should play well with a voting body that tends to value new series and inside-Hollywood tales. (But that this logic also applies to Michael Douglas on The Kominsky Method, so who knows.) —DF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Should win: In true #PeakTV fashion, Newton is the only repeat nominee in this category. Yvonne Strahovski’s consistently stunning work in an otherwise uneven second season of Handmaid’s should earn her the win, but the nomination is likely her award.
Will win: Though Borstein has the momentum from her Emmy win, it’ll be hard to beat Glamorous International Superstar Penelope Cruz — and her platinum blonde wig — as Ginormous International Superstar Donatella Versace. —KB
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Should win: Henry Winkler. A lovely and outrageous Emmy-winning performance by a beloved Hollywood icon.
Will win: Kieran Culkin. A total gut feeling based on no obvious evidence, other than the fact that it’s the Golden Globes and anything’s possible. —DF
