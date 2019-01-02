Where to watch all the 2019 Golden Globe nominees

There’s nothing worse than starting off a new year already behind, right? So why would you let yourself enter a brand-new awards season without having watched all of the award-worthy movies and TV shows?
After doing a little bit of prestige bingeing, you can waltz right into the 2019 awards circuit — which begins with the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 — with all the confidence of A Star Is Born’s Ally on SNL inquiring as to why you look so good in those jeans. And we at EW can help you get there, just like how her sociopathic manager told her to dye her hair orange! Listed below are the movies and TV shows that snagged Golden Globe nominations this year, along with where you can watch them for yourself ahead of the HFPA’s boozy awards bash. Let’s start with the movies, shall we?
At Eternity’s Gate
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Willem Dafoe
Available: In theaters
Beautiful Boy
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Timothée Chalamet
Available: In theaters
Black Panther
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Original Song — “All the Stars”
Best Original Score — Ludwig Göransson
Available: Amazon, Netflix, Netflix on DVD, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
BlacKkKlansman
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — John David Washington
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Adam Driver
Best Director, Motion Picture — Spike Lee
Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Bohemian Rhapsody
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Rami Malek
Available: In theaters
Boy Erased
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Lucas Hedges
Best Original Song — “Revelation”
Available: In theaters
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Melissa McCarthy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Richard E. Grant
Available: In theaters
Capernaum
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Available: In theaters
Crazy Rich Asians
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Constance Wu
Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Destroyer
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Nicole Kidman
Available: In theaters
Dumplin’
Nominated for:
Best Original Song — “Girl in the Movies”
Available: Netflix
Eighth Grade
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Elsie Fisher
Available: Amazon , Vudu, Blu-ray and DVD
The Favourite
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Olivia Colman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Emma Stone
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Rachel Weisz
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Available: In theaters
First Man
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Claire Foy
Best Original Score
Available: Amazon (pre-order)
Girl
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Available: Coming soon to Netflix
Green Book
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Viggo Mortenson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Mahershala Ali
Best Director, Motion Picture — Peter Farrelly
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Available: In theaters
If Beale Street Could Talk
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Regina King
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Available: In theaters
Incredibles 2
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Isle of Dogs
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Original Score
Available: Amazon, HBO, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Mary Poppins Returns
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emily Blunt
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Original Score
Available: In theaters
Mirai
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: In theaters
Never Look Away
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Available: In theaters soon
The Old Man & the Gun
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Robert Redford
Available: Amazon (preorder)
A Private War
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Rosamund Pike
Best Original Song, “Requiem for a Private War”
Available: In theaters
A Quiet Place
Nominated for:
Best Original Score
Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: In theaters
Roma
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Best Director, Motion Picture — Alfonso Cuarón
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Available: In theaters, on Netflix
Shoplifters
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Available: In theaters
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: In theaters
Stan and Ollie
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — John C. Reilly
Available: In theaters
A Star Is Born
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Lady Gaga
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Bradley Cooper
Best Director, Motion Picture — Bradley Cooper
Best Original Song — “Shallow”
Available: In theaters
Tully
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Charlize Theron
Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD
Vice
Nominated for:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Christian Bale
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Amy Adams
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Sam Rockwell
Best Director, Motion Picture — Adam McKay
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Available: In theaters
The Wife
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Glenn Close
Available: In theaters
And now for the small-screen contenders!
The Alienist
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Daniel Brühl
Available: TNT, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
The Americans
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Keri Russell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Matthew Rhys
Available: FX+, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Darren Criss
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Penélope Cruz
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Édgar Ramírez
Available: Amazon
Atlanta
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Donald Glover
Available: FX+, Amazon, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Barry
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Bill Hader
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Henry Winkler
Bodyguard
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Richard Madden
Available:Netflix
Dirty John
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Connie Britton
Available: Bravo, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Escape at Dannemora
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Arquette
Available:Showtime
Genius: Picasso
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Antonio Banderas
GLOW
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Alison Brie
Available: Netflix
The Good Place
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Kristen Bell
Available: NBC, Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Elisabeth Moss
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Yvonne Strahovski
Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Homecoming
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Julia Roberts
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Stephan James
Available: Amazon
Kidding
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Jim Carrey
Available: Showtime
Killing Eve
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Sandra Oh
Available: BBC America, Amazon, Hulu, Google Play, YouTube
The Kominsky Method
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Michael Douglas
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alan Arkin
Available: Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Brosnahan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alex Borstein
Available: Amazon
Murphy Brown
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Candice Bergen
Outlander
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Caitriona Balfe
Available: Starz, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Ozark
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Jason Bateman
Available: Netflix
Patrick Melrose
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Benedict Cumberbatch
Available: Showtime, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Pose
Nominated for:
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Porter
Available: FX+, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Seven Seconds
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Regina King
Available: Netflix
Sharp Objects
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Amy Adams
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Clarkson
Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Succession
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kieran Culkin
Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
The Tale
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Laura Dern
Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
A Very English Scandal
Nominated for:
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Hugh Grant
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Ben Whishaw
Available: Amazon
Westworld
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Thandie Newton
Available: HBO, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Who Is America?
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Sacha Baron Cohen
Available: Showtime, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube
Will & Grace
Nominated for:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Debra Messing
Available: NBC, Amazon, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu
The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air live on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
