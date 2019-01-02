Where to watch all the 2019 Golden Globe nominees

There’s nothing worse than starting off a new year already behind, right? So why would you let yourself enter a brand-new awards season without having watched all of the award-worthy movies and TV shows?

After doing a little bit of prestige bingeing, you can waltz right into the 2019 awards circuit — which begins with the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 — with all the confidence of A Star Is Born’s Ally on SNL inquiring as to why you look so good in those jeans. And we at EW can help you get there, just like how her sociopathic manager told her to dye her hair orange! Listed below are the movies and TV shows that snagged Golden Globe nominations this year, along with where you can watch them for yourself ahead of the HFPA’s boozy awards bash. Let’s start with the movies, shall we?

At Eternity’s Gate

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Willem Dafoe

Available: In theaters

Beautiful Boy

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Timothée Chalamet

Available: In theaters

Black Panther

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Original Song — “All the Stars”

Best Original Score — Ludwig Göransson

Available: Amazon, Netflix, Netflix on DVD, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

BlacKkKlansman

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — John David Washington

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Adam Driver

Best Director, Motion Picture — Spike Lee

Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Bohemian Rhapsody

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Rami Malek

Available: In theaters

Boy Erased

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Lucas Hedges

Best Original Song — “Revelation”

Available: In theaters

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Melissa McCarthy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Richard E. Grant

Available: In theaters

Capernaum

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Available: In theaters

Crazy Rich Asians

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Constance Wu

Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Destroyer

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Nicole Kidman

Available: In theaters

Dumplin’

Nominated for:

Best Original Song — “Girl in the Movies”

Available: Netflix

Eighth Grade

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Elsie Fisher

Available: Amazon , Vudu, Blu-ray and DVD

The Favourite

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Olivia Colman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Emma Stone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Rachel Weisz

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Available: In theaters

First Man

Universal Pictures

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Claire Foy

Best Original Score

Available: Amazon (pre-order)

Girl

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Available: Coming soon to Netflix

Green Book

Universal Pictures

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Viggo Mortenson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Mahershala Ali

Best Director, Motion Picture — Peter Farrelly

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Available: In theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Regina King

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Available: In theaters

Incredibles 2

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Isle of Dogs

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Best Original Score

Available: Amazon, HBO, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Mary Poppins Returns

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emily Blunt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Original Score

Available: In theaters

Mirai

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: In theaters

Never Look Away

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Available: In theaters soon

The Old Man & the Gun

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Robert Redford

Available: Amazon (preorder)

A Private War

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Rosamund Pike

Best Original Song, “Requiem for a Private War”

Available: In theaters

A Quiet Place

Nominated for:

Best Original Score

Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: In theaters

Roma

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Best Director, Motion Picture — Alfonso Cuarón

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Available: In theaters, on Netflix

Shoplifters

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Available: In theaters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: In theaters

Stan and Ollie

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — John C. Reilly

Available: In theaters

A Star Is Born

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Lady Gaga

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Bradley Cooper

Best Director, Motion Picture — Bradley Cooper

Best Original Song — “Shallow”

Available: In theaters

Tully

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Charlize Theron

Available: Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Blu-ray and DVD

Vice

Nominated for:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Christian Bale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Amy Adams

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Sam Rockwell

Best Director, Motion Picture — Adam McKay

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Available: In theaters

The Wife

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Glenn Close

Available: In theaters

And now for the small-screen contenders!

The Alienist

Kata Vermes/TNT

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Daniel Brühl

Available: TNT, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

The Americans

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Keri Russell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Matthew Rhys

Available: FX+, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Darren Criss

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Penélope Cruz

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Édgar Ramírez

Available: Amazon

Atlanta

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Donald Glover

Available: FX+, Amazon, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Barry

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Bill Hader

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Henry Winkler

Available: HBO, Amazon

Bodyguard

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Richard Madden

Available:Netflix

Dirty John

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Connie Britton

Available: Bravo, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Escape at Dannemora

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Arquette

Available:Showtime

Genius: Picasso

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Antonio Banderas

Available: Amazon, Hulu

GLOW

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Alison Brie

Available: Netflix

The Good Place

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Kristen Bell

Available: NBC, Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Elisabeth Moss

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Yvonne Strahovski

Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Homecoming

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Julia Roberts

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Stephan James

Available: Amazon

Kidding

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Jim Carrey

Available: Showtime

Killing Eve

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Sandra Oh

Available: BBC America, Amazon, Hulu, Google Play, YouTube

The Kominsky Method

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Michael Douglas

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alan Arkin

Available: Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Brosnahan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alex Borstein

Available: Amazon

Murphy Brown

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Candice Bergen

Available: CBS, Amazon

Outlander

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Caitriona Balfe

Available: Starz, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Ozark

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Jason Bateman

Available: Netflix

Patrick Melrose

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Benedict Cumberbatch

Available: Showtime, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Pose

Nominated for:

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Porter

Available: FX+, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Seven Seconds

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Regina King

Available: Netflix

Sharp Objects

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Amy Adams

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Clarkson

Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Succession

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kieran Culkin

Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

The Tale

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Laura Dern

Available: HBO, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

A Very English Scandal

Nominated for:

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Ben Whishaw

Available: Amazon

Westworld

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Thandie Newton

Available: HBO, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Who Is America?

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Sacha Baron Cohen

Available: Showtime, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube

Will & Grace

Nominated for:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Debra Messing

Available: NBC, Amazon, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air live on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

