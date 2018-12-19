How to watch the Golden Globes on TV and online

As soon as the holidays are over, awards season will be kicking off again! And it all begins with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Hosted by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and television from 2018, will air live on NBC from coast to coast starting at 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. P.T. However, if you don’t want to view the show in the traditional way or don’t own a TV, you can also opt to watch all the festivities online. Check out the details on the viewing options for this year’s Golden Globes.

How to watch the Golden Globe Awards online

So long as you have an internet connection (or a neighbor you can steal it from), you can stream the show on NBC Live, available to authenticated pay-TV subscribers in select markets, or perhaps via the award show’s Facebook page. Though it’s not confirmed yet, we’ve got high hopes since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did stream the nominations. Another option is to simply pull up the live stream on your phone via the NBC App.

How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet

Of course, E! has you covered when it comes to fashion talk and pre-show jitters. The network will air its Live From the Red Carpet coverage before the main event. As usual, Ryan Seacrest will be on the carpet starting at 6 p.m. E.T./3 p.m. PT — Giuliana Rancic will also be on hand to keep you cringing.

And don’t forget to check out Entertainment Weekly‘s red carpet coverage on Instagram that night, where we’ll be conducting interviews with your favorite stars.

