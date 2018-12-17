Jeff Bridges to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes are on the horizon, and on Monday the Hollywood Foreign Press Association named the latest recipient of its prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award: Jeff Bridges.

Bridges is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having been nominated for several awards over the course of his decades-long acting career. His first nod came in 1984 for Starman, in which he played an alien who comes to Earth after receiving the Voyager 2 invitation. Bridges went on to earn several other nominations over the years, for films such as The Fisher King and most recently Hell or High Water. He won a Golden Globe in 2010 for his role in Crazy Heart, which also earned him an Oscar.

Funny enough, Bridges did not earn a nomination for his most iconic role, as the protagonist of the Coen brothers’ 1998 film The Big Lebowski. Although it wasn’t much celebrated at the time, The Big Lebowski has gained exponentially more esteem since its original release, to the point that HFPA President Meher Tatna directly referenced in her statement on the DeMille Award Monday.

Vera Anderson/WireImage

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges,” Tetna said in her statement. “Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

Bridges will become the latest in a long line of stars to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given out annually to “a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.” This year’s recipient was Oprah Winfrey, who brought the house down with an epic speech.

Now it’s Bridges’ turn. After all these years, the Dude still abides. The 76th annual Golden Globes will air Jan. 6 on NBC.

