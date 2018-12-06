Watch all 10 trailers for the Golden Globes Best Picture nominees

This year’s Golden Globe nominations are in! The sheer amount of movies and TV means that some will always be left out, but the slate for Best Picture nominees (divided into two categories, Drama and Musical/Comedy) ended up being a diverse mix of films featuring superheroes, musicians, cops, presidents, and extremely rich people.

As usual with the Globes, there was a bit of category confusion this year. Two movies that heavily feature music were nominated in the Drama category, while movies with very few jokes or songs ended up in the Musical/Comedy lane. Some of the movies (like Mary Poppins Returns) haven’t been released for a general audience yet, while others (like Black Panther) came out months and months ago. So whether you need to refresh your memory or take a peek at what’s coming just over the horizon, EW has assembled the trailers for all 10 nominees into one place.

Watch the trailers below, and check out the full list of Golden Globes nominees here.

Best Motion Picture – Drama



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

