Superhero movies aren’t exactly the first genre you think of when you think of the Golden Globes, but then again, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t your typical superhero movie. Writer-producer Phil Lord and producer Chris Miller have created a universe-hopping adventure that deconstructs the idea of who gets to be a hero, following Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he teams up with all sorts of spider-powered heroes.

On Thursday, Spider-Verse earned a Golden Globe nomination for best animated feature, joining Black Panther as one of the two movies based on a Marvel property to be recognized this year. (In another part of the superhero universe, The Incredibles 2 also scored a nom for best animated feature.) Lord and Miller took a break from promoting the movie in London to call EW to celebrate their nomination — and talk about how exciting it is to have a superhero movie be part of the awards conversation.

“It feels to me like that there have been so any superhero movies that — and this is how we certainly felt when we took this project on — they need to feel like they’re doing something new and different and saying something new and different,” Lord said. “It’s great to see that awards people are noticing when these movies have something to say and are trying to do something new.”

“We started this four years ago with a bunch of amazing teammates, all with the goal of trying to make something that felt groundbreaking,” Miller added. “Everyone put so much love and sweat and energy into it, and to see it get such a warm reception has been really really gratifying.”

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Verse doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 14, but Sony is already making plans for a sequel and a potential spin-off centering on various spider-women. Lord and Miller said it’s still too early to speculate about what might be next for Miles, but they hope to explore all corners of the Spider-Verse.

“There are many corners. Infinity corners,” Lord said with a laugh. “It’s a little bit early. But I’d say that we hope to keep pushing and our ambition is to make this movie seem conservative some day.”

See the full list of this year’s Golden Globe nominations here.