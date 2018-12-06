Sacha Baron Cohen asks Sarah Palin to be his Golden Globes date

Perhaps the biggest surprise in a list of Golden Globes nominations that were full of surprises was Sacha Baron Cohen being honored for his elaborate prank work in his controversial Showtime series Who Is America?

Now the actor comedian has issued a statement about his Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination on Thursday, and it includes an invite for Sarah Palin.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock; D Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did,” he wrote in a reference to his character disguises. “This is such a special honor for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humor. I am humbled to be recognized among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony.”

Palin was reportedly one of Cohen’s targets, with the former Alaska governor slamming the production before it premiered for the ruse. The segment never aired, however, and was possibly ditched due to a legal threat.

The future of Who Is America? remains unclear as the show has not been renewed for a second season, although Showtime executives have said they are interested in another round.