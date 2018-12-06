Oddsmakers figured Richard Madden might get nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the riveting BBC/Netflix thriller Bodyguard.

But for Madden to get a best actor nomination … and for Bodyguard to receive a nomination in the ultra-tough Best Drama Series category? That was a huge coup for the U.K. project, though Madden insists he wasn’t expecting anything at all.

“I’m just blown away,” Madden tells EW. “I never expected to get a nomination or anything like that. It seemed so far away and foreign to me. I’m thrilled for everybody who is involved in the show. To have the globes acknowledge and recognize that is mind-blowing. I’m still trying to catch up to the fact that it’s real.”

And what about season 2? The show is not yet greenlit for another season, but Madden suggests a decision is coming very soon.

“We’re meeting tomorrow,” the actor says. “And we’ll know then if it’s going to happen or not.”

Well, surely this is going to help, right?

“Probably,” Madden admits.

Next up for the former Game of Thrones star is the film Rocketman, the upcoming fictional music biopic based on the life of Elton John (played by Taron Egerton). Madden plays music manager John Reid. “It’s a mad exciting thing like I’ve never seen before,” Madden says. “It’s like Moulin Rouge on acid with great performances by Jaime Bell and Taron Egerton. There are trippy sequences with great drama. It’s exciting to do something completely different, to go from Bodyguard to singing and dancing to Elton John.”

Here’s a full list of the nominations and a rundown of the biggest TV snubs and surprises.