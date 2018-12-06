Golden Globe nominee Rachel Brosnahan teases season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“She’s f—ing good!”

Those are the words Midge Maisel’s husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), uses to describe his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) as a stand-up comic in the season 1 finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Throughout the first season, Midge kept her new career a secret from her entire family. But in season 2, which launched on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, the jig is up and Midge is forced to blend her two lives.

“The first season followed Midge discovering her voice in a brand new way after her picture perfect life fell apart and season 2 tracks the ripple effect how this explosive secret she’s sitting on,” says Brosnahan, who was nominated for a second Golden Globe on Thursday morning. “Her newfound career in stand-up comedy affects everyone around her and then in turn how that limits her well-practiced ability to compartmentalize those different parts of her life.”

Brosnahan is particularly thrilled with how her character’s relationship with her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), has evolved in the new season.

“It’s been really wonderful exploring how their friendship becomes more intimate and their partnership becomes more real for both of them,” she says.

While the actress is honored to be nominated for her work in season 2 (especially after her Golden Globe and Emmy wins for season 1), she wasn’t exactly waiting by the phone for the Golden Globe nominations to be announced early Thursday morning.

“I’m in Prague and because of the time difference I was a little bit confused about when all this would be going down, so I actually was on a walking tour of the city and had just stepped foot inside a large Gothic cathedral when my phone started buzzing, I was trying not to look at it out of respect to the church!” she says. “But it’s great to know we’re not the only ones who are proud of it and we’re just so grateful that people continue to love the show as much as we do. The real win was to be able to play a role like this with creators and writers and directors that I admire so greatly and with this cast, I mean, come on! All of this stuff is just icing on the cake and it’s nice to be invited back to the party. It sounds so cliché but it’s so true, I’ve already won.”

Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.