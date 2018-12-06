Edna from Incredibles 2 has some thoughts on Golden Globes fashion

Don’t expect any celebrities to be wearing Edna Mode on the Golden Globes red carpet this year.

After Incredibles 2 was nominated for best animated feature at the Globes on Thursday, EW spoke with director Brad Bird (who also voices The Incredibles’ fiercest fashionista) to talk about the nomination and get some insight into what Edna is expecting to see on the Globes red carpet this year. Spoiler: She’s not impressed.

“I think she thinks this whole thing is nonsense, and it’s time to get down to work,” Bird laughs.

And for any actors or actresses looking for guidance on what to wear, Bird offers some advice from Edna herself: “My advice is never listen to the people who give advice.”

Incredibles 2 picks up immediately after the events of the original Incredibles, with Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter returning as the voices of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, but in the real world, it’s been 14 years since the first film. The original Incredibles earned a Globe nomination for best musical or comedy in 2005. (The best animated feature category didn’t exist until 2007.) Bird wasn’t sure how the Parr family would be received after more than a decade away but says the response to Incredibles 2 has been overwhelming.

“When I finally had an idea [for a sequel] that I was excited about, and I pitched it to Pixar and they went for it, I was worried that the landscape was already so littered with familiar superheroes that had lives outside of movies that our superheroes wouldn’t have any sunlight to thrive in,” Bird says. “I thought, two years from now — because it takes a while to make these things — are people going to be sick of superheroes? But then I remembered that what drew me to the idea and made the idea appealing to me in the first place was that it was primarily a film about families — and they just happened to be superheroes. And to me, family is an endlessly fascinating subject because it’s in everyone’s lives.”

