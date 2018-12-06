Golden Globe nominations 2019: See the full list

Four celebrity presenters, 25 awards categories, and five nominees each. These are the 2019 Golden Globes nominations.

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater took the stage at Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Thursday morning to announce the names vying for statuettes come ceremony time.

Adam McKay’s Vice topped the film categories with six nominations each, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director. The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born all tied for the second-most nominations, touting five each. Those include nods for stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga.

In a milestone for Marvel Studios, Black Panther became the first superhero movie to receive a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while the film also took a nod for Best Original Song. (Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight received a Golden Globes nomination for Heath Ledger’s performance.)

The ladies of Crazy Rich Asians were already ruling pop culture in the year 2018, but now they too are Golden Globe official with two nominations.

FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace topped the television categories with four nominations. (Special shoutout to another of EW’s Entertainers of the Year Darren Criss!) FX’s The Americans, HBO’s Barry, Amazon’s Homecoming, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, HBO’s Sharp Objects, and Amazon’s A Very English Scandal all came out with three noms.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. PT. Sandra Oh (also a nominee for Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg will be the hosts.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali , Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born



Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry



