Golden Globe nominations 2019: See the full list

Four celebrity presenters, 25 awards categories, and five nominees each. These are the 2019 Golden Globes nominations.
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater took the stage at Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Thursday morning to announce the names vying for statuettes come ceremony time.
Adam McKay’s Vice topped the film categories with six nominations each, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director. The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born all tied for the second-most nominations, touting five each. Those include nods for stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga.
In a milestone for Marvel Studios, Black Panther became the first superhero movie to receive a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while the film also took a nod for Best Original Song. (Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight received a Golden Globes nomination for Heath Ledger’s performance.)
The ladies of Crazy Rich Asians were already ruling pop culture in the year 2018, but now they too are Golden Globe official with two nominations.
FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace topped the television categories with four nominations. (Special shoutout to another of EW’s Entertainers of the Year Darren Criss!) FX’s The Americans, HBO’s Barry, Amazon’s Homecoming, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, HBO’s Sharp Objects, and Amazon’s A Very English Scandal all came out with three noms.
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. PT. Sandra Oh (also a nominee for Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg will be the hosts.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
RELATED VIDEO: Barry Jenkins’ 1974-Set Film If Beale Street Could Talk Could Easily Happen Today
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
RELATED VIDEO: A Private War Cast on Telling the Story of the “Unbelievably Courageous and Fierce” Marie Colvin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali , Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
RELATED VIDEO: Roma Cast on Telling Alfonso Cuaron’s Very Personal Story
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
RELATED VIDEO: Strike a Pose with EW’s Annual LGBTQ Cover
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts Calls Homecoming an “Alchemy of People, Lies and Fabulousness”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
