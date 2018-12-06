Golden Globes 2019: Constance Wu, John David Washington, Elsie Fisher, more react to nominations

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe awards were announced Thursday morning, and the full list of the nominees includes films like Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, and A Star is Born, with Vice leading the movies pack with six honors. The Good Place, The Kominsky Method, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are all television contenders, but The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the TV offerings with four nominations. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host this year’s Golden Globe awards ceremony on Jan. 6.

Stars of the big and small screens reacted to the honors with surprise, gratitude, and a lot of excitement. Read below to see how the nominees responded.

Constance Wu, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Crazy Rich Asians:

What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now… I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 6, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians director John Chu also expressed his excitement:

“Can I put emojis in a quote? Because 😮😭🙏❤️ Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think our movie would be embraced to this magnitude by the audience and now the HFPA. What an honor to be included on such a beautiful list of diverse human experience stories amongst storytellers I have looked up to my entire life. I could not be more proud of our movie, our cast, our community and our industry. In response to Eleanor Young, we were always good enough.”

Nico Santos, who played Oliver in Crazy Rich Asians, was very supportive of this fellow cast members:

“This is better than Christmas morning! So incredibly proud of my CRA family. This was truly a labor of love amongst everyone involved. 12-year-old me is FREAKING OUT right now … and so is adult me!”

John David Washington, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for BlacKkKlansman:

“Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee — we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly — Ron Stallworth, you’re a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you.”

BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee followed up Washington’s statement with his own:

“I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlacKkKlansman in between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA.’ Thank you to the HFPA!”

Adam Driver, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for BlacKkKlansman:

“I’m very thankful to the HFPA and pretty blown away by all of this. To be at the Golden Globes in January representing BlacKkKlansman with Spike and John David means a great deal to me. I’m very proud to be in their company.”

Elsie Fisher, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, for Eighth Grade:

WHAT — Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) December 6, 2018

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for The Favourite:

“Thank you to the members of the HFPA for this honor! It was an unbelievable joy to get to work alongside my two true loves, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz on this film, along with all the other wonderful actors, Tony, Deborah, and our incredible producers. The Favourite wouldn’t exist without the visionary that is Yorgos Lanthimos. Thank you especially to Yorgos for your guidance, brilliance, and friendship.”

Rami Malek, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Bohemian Rhapsody:

“To play Freddie Mercury was a profound honor. To be a part of telling a story like this, of lives like these, is something I will forever cherish. I am eternally grateful to Brian May and Roger Taylor, and to Graham King, Denis O’Sullivan, 20th Century Fox and New Regency. I feel deeply fortunate and grateful to be acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thank you. Finally, my most heartfelt and humbled thank you to the man this is for and because of, Freddie.”

Hugh Grant, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for A Very English Scandal:

“Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”

Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

“I’m in Prague and because of the time difference I was a little bit confused about when all this would be going down so I actually was on a walking tour of the city and had just stepped foot inside a large gothic cathedral when my phone started buzzing, I was trying not to look at it out of respect to the church! But it’s great to know we’re not the only ones who are proud of it and we’re just so grateful that people continue to love the show as much as we do. The real win was to be able to play a role like this with creators and writers and directors that I admire so greatly and with this cast, I mean, come on! All of this stuff is just icing on the cake and it’s nice to be invited back to the party. It sounds so cliché but it’s so true, I’ve already won.”

Regina King, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for If Beale Street Could Talk, and Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, for Seven Seconds:

“I cannot even put into words how I feel right now hearing this exciting news from set. Just elated. So proud of these two amazing and beautiful projects. I’m incredibly lucky and humbled that these roles chose me. For Beale Street, honoring the words and legacy of James Baldwin is truly special. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press!”

Barry Jenkins, nominated for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, for If Beale Street Could Talk:

“On behalf of the entire Beale Street family, it’s an honor to have our film recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, particularly alongside such varied and wonderful work by our peers. It’s a critical time to be telling stories and creating art that reflects the world we live in. We’ll take this recognition as an affirmation to continue to do so.”

Viggo Mortensen, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Green Book:

“I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book‘s wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society’s past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges.”

Marti Noxon, the showrunner of Sharp Objects, which was nominated in three categories this year, including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, released this statement:

“I am so grateful to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing Sharp Objects. From the moment I read Gillian Flynn’s mesmerizing book, I knew it could make an impact on TV, but this is beyond anything I’d hoped for it. I’m also so thankful to the folks at HBO, Blumhouse, eOne, and WME for supporting our vision. I’m excited to share this recognition with all of the incredible people who helped bring Sharp to life – especially Gillian, Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, Jean Marc Valle and producer Jessica Rhodes.”

Peter Farrelly, the director of Green Book, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, was overjoyed with the honor:

“I am so happy, it feels like Christmas in December. I am also so very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Octavia Spencer along with the entire cast and crew of ‘Green Book’. This is truly an overwhelming honor.”

Nicole Kidman, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Destroyer:

“I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press.”

Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for A Star is Born:

“I am very grateful A Star is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance. I’ve wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning’s nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga.”

Mark Ronson, nominated for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow,’ from A Star is Born:

“It’s an incredible honour to be nominated for a Golden Globe. Especially to be part of such a powerful and authentic film with so much amazing music at the forefront. Thank you to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for making something so beautiful — it literally made our song sing and my dear brothers Anthony and Andrew for the emotion they put into this tune with us. And a huge thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our song.”

Mahershala Ali, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for Green Book:

“I’d like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor. I’m humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. Green Book offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I’m so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy.”

Timothée Chalamet, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for Beautiful Boy:

“WOW! Have woken up with a rush of gratitude and excitement this morning! I see the other men in my category, some of whom I’ve already gotten a chance to meet, and I am humbled to even be considered alongside their wonderful performances. Thank you to the HFPA for supporting another indie-minded film, I am soaking up all the gratitude I can. Thank you!”

Jameela Jamil was ecstatic to see The Good Place nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy:

HOLY FORKING SHIRTING FORKING BALLS! @nbcthegoodplace GOT NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE!!!!! “BEST TELEVISION SERIES” SORRY I’M SCREAMING!!!! Congrats to @IMKristenBell who also got a nom!!! @KenTremendous and our fabulous writers, and my fellow cockroaches. THIS IS VERY COOL! pic.twitter.com/rkxJoJYMoe — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) December 6, 2018

Alfonso Cuarón, nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, for Roma, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:

“I am so grateful to the HFPA for honoring Roma. I share this with everyone on the cast and crew who helped me bring this film to life, a big part of this thanks go to Yalitza Aparicio who is the heart of the film. When I came up with this idea over 12 years ago, I couldn’t imagine that the story of Cleo would have such a profound impact on audiences around the world. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing this in Roma and continuously championing my work. At its core, this film is about celebrating families and people, and encourages in my belief that the human experience is one and the same for all.”

John C. Reilly, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Stan & Ollie:

“I am so honored to receive this nomination from the members of the HFPA. I’m honored on behalf of Sony Classics and our entire film to be included in such an impressive group of actors but most of all, I’m so pleased to see the great Babe himself, Oliver Hardy acknowledged in this way. He’s got a sweet grin on his face this morning wherever he is, just like me. Long live the eternal clowns Laurel and Hardy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for Who is America:

“I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did. This is such a special honour for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humour. I am humbled to be recognised among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony.”

Amy Adams, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for Vice:

“I am overwhelmed. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the acknowledgments. I am blessed to have been involved in these two amazing productions this year and am grateful to everyone who has contributed for their hard work and dedication.”

Adam McKay, nominated for Best Director for a Motion Picture, for Vice:

“I’m so happy for our amazing cast of Vice being acknowledged with multiple nominations. Lord knows they deserve it. And the Best Picture nomination is a nod to our entire crew who went way above and beyond to make this film. Thank you to the HFPA and also to Annapurna, Plan B and Gary Sanchez.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Animated, and directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman were thrilled:

“We couldn’t be more honored by the HFPA’s recognition today. Four years ago, with the support of Sony and our bold, amazing Producers, we left our comfort zones and challenged every department on our movie to approach things in a new way. There were many times we questioned whether that approach was working — usually centered around the talking pig. We weren’t even sure we’d finish the movie in time. If it’s possible for a Spider-Man movie with a gargantuan international release schedule to be an underdog, we are one, and recognition like this is so meaningful for us and the multiverse of artists who worked with such care to bring Miles Morales story to life. Thank you.”

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, and producer Clark Spencer released a joint statement for Ralph Breaks the Internet‘s nomination for Best Motion Picture, Animated:

“All of us involved with Ralph Breaks the Internet are so grateful for this nomination. In a world where the internet is both an incredible technology that connects people across the globe and a dangerous place to be preyed upon, we loved the idea of exploring it through the eyes of Ralph and Vanellope and having it deeply challenge their friendship. Thanks to all our cast and crew for taking this ride with us and thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor.”

Willem Dafoe, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

“Waking up in the dark this morning, getting ready and heading out to film into the freezing Canadian Rockies, I received this wonderful news. Today will make for a much warmer day.”

Emily Blunt, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Mary Poppins Returns:

“Thank you ever so much to the HFPA! I’m blown away and over the moon. I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that’s largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I’m thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for Mary Poppins Returns:

Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table

Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DY8PPr4HuP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 6, 2018

Darren Criss, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:

Growing up I always loved watching the @goldenglobes with family & friends, so just to be in the room is a thrill- but to be nominated is insane. What an honor to be included with such wonderful actors. Wow. Thank you, #HFPA. Congrats to @MrRPMurphy & cast and crew of @ACSFX! — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) December 6, 2018

Penélope Cruz, nominated for Best Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:

“Playing Donatella, who I admire so much was a huge honor and working with Ryan was a truly wonderful experience. I am so grateful to the HFPA for this nomination and even more excited that Edgar, Darren and the show are being recognized as well. Thank you.”

Edgar Ramírez, nominated for Best Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:

“After a long night of shooting in South Africa, I woke up to this beautiful news. I am so happy and touched to share this honor with Darren, Penelope and everyone involved in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Playing Gianni has been a transforming experience in my life, for which I will always be grateful, and I thank Ryan Murphy for the opportunity. I am truly thrilled. Thank you to the HFPA.”

Antonio Banderas, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for Genius: Picasso:

“Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture.”

Melissa McCarthy, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Can You Ever Forgive Me?:

“I am thrilled and amazed to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I’m so proud of my non-biological brother – Richard E. Grant – on his nomination. Forever grateful to Marielle Heller, our brilliant ship’s captain. I’m humbled to be in the company of the other dreamy nominees.”

Richard E. Grant, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, for Can You Ever Forgive Me?:

“I am utterly stunned and astonished to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Humbled and enormously THRILLED to be sharing this honor with Melissa McCarthy, my true partner in crime!!! Gratitude abounds for our brilliant director Marielle Heller.”

Patricia Arquette, nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for Escape at Dannemora:

I’m very grateful to be nominated along side the amazing and inspiring actresses in my category for @goldenglobes @ReginaKing @LauraDern @conniebritton #amyadams — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 6, 2018

Ben Stiller, executive producer and director of Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“I am honored the HFPA has recognized our show. We’re grateful to Showtime for believing in this production and supporting it so fully, and the people of the North Country and Clinton Correctional for helping to bring it to life. I’m so proud of Patricia for her fearless work, and our whole cast and crew who worked so hard to tell this story.”

Troye Sivan, nominated for Best Original Song for “Revelation,” from Boy Erased, was surprised, to say the least:

GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE KHKGJTJFJGKGMHMHMGMHMG — troye (@troyesivan) December 6, 2018

Promise I’ll say something eloquent and sweet about it soon but for now what the fuck!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — troye (@troyesivan) December 6, 2018

“Writing ‘Revelation’ for Boy Erased was an incredible honor for all of us. The song echoes the film’s message that love is love, and that not only is there no way to change who you love, but there is no reason to change. We’re thrilled that the HFPA and Golden Globes heard that in our song and are humbled by this nomination.”

Caitriona Balfe, nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for Outlander:

Wow, thoroughly shocked and completely ecstatic to hear I am among the nominees for this years @goldenglobes A HUGE thank you to the HFPA for their continued support and a HUGE congratulations to Julia, Elizabeth, Sandra and Keri, I am beyond proud to be in your company. But 1/2 — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 6, 2018

Sam Esmail, creator of Homecoming, which was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama:

“I am immensely proud of the work of the entire cast and crew on Homecoming. And I am thrilled to see Julia’s and Stephan’s incredible performances recognized, they are a remarkable talent. On behalf of all of us, we are truly honored and gratified to be in such great company. Thank you to everyone at the HFPA. And I’d also like to add a shout out to my boy, Rami Malek, he deserves all the praise and more.”

Jed Mercucio, showrunner of Bodyguard, which was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama:

“Everyone involved in making Bodyguard is immensely flattered by the series being nominated, and congratulations to Richard Madden on being recognized for his incredible performance.”

Billy Porter, nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Pose:

“WOW! Thank you to the HFPA for supporting and embracing our show. And to Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and the Pose gang for believing in us. I’m so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day when the stories of LGBTQ people of color are front and center! The category is…LOVE!”

Pose was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama, and director Janet Mock and co-creator and executive producer Steven Canals were thrilled:

“Pose has given those rarely reflected access to a mirror to see themselves more clearly. A cast and crew of unknown trans and gay actors have been given a chance to tell their own stories, as their own heroes. I am most overjoyed by this recognition of our show and the talents of our leading man Billy Porter because it has the potential to bring more people to Pose, convincing those who may not believe a family drama like ours is for them. Trust me, it is.” — Janet Mock

We are going to the #GoldenGlobes, honey!!! I am overjoyed that a show led by mostly unknowns, a cast that is trans and gay, black and brown, where WE are our own HEROES, is nominated for best drama series AND best actor for @theebillyporter! #PoseFX is Golden Globe-nominated! pic.twitter.com/jYvwEo1uY0 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) December 6, 2018

“I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for honoring the years of passionate work that went into bringing our show Pose to life, and especially for ‘seeing’ our show and acknowledging the gorgeous community of people it depicts. It has been a journey, to say the least, to convince anyone in Hollywood that the show was not “too niche” — so I must thank first and foremost Ryan Murphy for shepherding the show into the world as only he can. I’m a boy from the Bronx who grew up watching the Golden Globes, never imagining I’d be a nominee, so to say this is a dream come true is an absolute understatement. I thank everyone at FX, Fox 21 Television Studios, all of my fellow producers, and congratulate our entire cast and crew — with a special shout-out to the great Billy Porter on his much-deserved nomination. Finally, we share this nomination with our incredible viewers who have opened their hearts and minds to our story, and look forward to bringing them another season of Pose.” — Steven Canals

Alexandre Desplat, nominated for Best Original Score for a Motion Picture, for Isle of Dogs:

What fantastic news!

So many thanks to the HFPA

I love dogs

I love cats

I love Japan

I love Wes (Anderson)!

Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama, described his feelings on the honor:

“I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for including Bohemian Rhapsody among this incredible group of films. Filmmaking is a true collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud of this team and what we created. What Freddie Mercury and Queen did so successfully, and what Queen still does to this day, is bring people together through their music — no matter what age, background or culture — and that’s what we worked hard to do with this film as well. I’m so proud of our leading man, Rami Malek, as he deserves this recognition for one of the best performances I’ve ever seen.”

Mary Poppins Returns producers Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, and Marc Platt reacted to their film’s nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

“We are so thrilled and grateful to be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press today. Mary Poppins Returns is a true passion project straight from our hearts — so to be recognized in this way feels like a magical adventure Mary Poppins herself would have dreamt up!”

Linda Perry, nominated for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies,” from Dumplin’:

“At 6:20 a.m. a friend sent me a tweet saying congratulations on the nomination. Honestly, I was like ‘nomination?’ I immediately started searching the storage in my memory, then another congrats came in saying for Golden Globe Nom. Then I was like ‘Yay Dolly!’ I love her so much, and of course I’m happy for myself, but I am SO HAPPY for Dolly. She walked into my life and turned the lights on, and I have not been able to shut them off since. So proud and honoured to be part of each other’s Journey. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing Dumplin’ and ‘Girl in the Movies.'”

Justin Hurwitz, nominated for Best Original Score for a Motion Picture, for First Man:

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you to Damien for making this beautiful film and pushing me to dig deep for the themes and moods of this score. In writing this music and thinking on the subjects of love, loss, loneliness, perseverance, and family, I felt a lot and revealed a lot of myself. I’m grateful to the HFPA for recognizing the work.”

Marco Beltrami, nominated for Best Original Score for a Motion Picture, for A Quiet Place:

“When the phone woke me up this morning, I thought it was another evacuation because we were originally evacuated with the fires and now I thought we were being evacuated, because of mudslides. It was a nice surprise to hear that I had been Golden Globe nominated for my score to A Quiet Place. Silence is the backdrop of the film so the music needed to be a part of the storytelling, as well as underscore the family drama. I am very thankful to John Krasinski for bringing me on-board to create the score for his visionary film. And, I’m very thankful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing my work.”

Kidding, nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, was directed and executive produced by Michel Gondry:

“Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our show. Dave Holstein’s universe was a perfect playground for Jim and myself to explore and expand our imagination. The quality of the project attracted an ensemble of casting I couldn’t have dreamed of. Everybody was committed to this project and, with the technicians and the rest of the crew, gathered a formidable energy and creativity to serve the story.”

Ludwig Göransson, nominated for Best Original Score for a Motion Picture, for Black Panther:

“I am very proud of this nomination. I am also deeply grateful to my friend Ryan Coogler, who is both an artist and revolutionary, for taking me on a journey that has forever altered the way I think of music and see the world. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition.”

Ted Sarandos, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, released this statement, acknowledging the many Netflix-produced nominees this year:

“We want to congratulate our creative partners and storytellers on their nominations honoring the breadth of our programming in film and television, including Alfonso Cuaron’s exquisitely crafted Roma and Belgian drama Girl, our new television titles The Kominsky Method and Bodyguard, returning series GLOW and Ozark, Regina King-starrer Seven Seconds, as well as “Girl in the Movies,” Dolly Parton and Linda Perry’s beloved song from Dumplin’. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for celebrating the dedication and passion of our artists.”

Ryan Murphy, the executive producer of both Pose, nominated for Best Television Series, Drama, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, was “overwhelmed and delighted” by his projects’ award circuit success so far:

“I am overwhelmed, delighted and very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for today’s nominations. How wonderful for Billy, Darren, Penelope, and Edgar— a well-deserved recognition of extraordinary work. But most of all, my thoughts are with everyone involved with both Pose and Versace today. They put their collective hearts and souls into these projects, their passion and commitment was undeniable. And they have been seen and appreciated. It’s a remarkable day.”