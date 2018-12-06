Broken down by TV network, FX Networks led the pack with 10 nominations (four for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, three for The Americans, two for Pose, and one for Atlanta). Tied for second with nine nominations was HBO (three for Barry, three for Sharp Objects, one for The Tale, one for Succession, and one for Westworld) and Amazon’s Prime Video (three for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, three for Homecoming, and three for A Very English Scandal).

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was the most-nominated TV project, with nominations for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and acting nominations for Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, and Edgar Ramírez. The Americans, Barry, Homecoming, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects, and A Very English Scandal were all awarded three nominations each.

On the movies side, Annapurna Pictures and Fox Searchlight Pictures were the most-nominated studios, with 10 nominations each. Annapurna Pictures is the studio behind If Beale Street Could Talk (three nominations), Vice (six nominations), and Destroyer (one nomination). Fox Searchlight is responsible for The Favourite (five nominations), Isle of Dogs (two nominations), Can You Ever Forgive Me? (two nominations), and The Old Man & the Gun (one nomination). Right behind them was Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures with nine nominations (four for Mary Poppins Returns, three for Black Panther, and one each for Ralph Breaks the Internet and Incredibles 2).

Vice was the most-nominated movie, with nods for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, director and screenplay (Adam McKay), and acting (for Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Sam Rockwell). The Favourite, Green Book, and A Star Is Born were all awarded five nominations each.

Fun fact: If Disney had already closed its acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox — something that could happen before the Jan. 6 ceremony — the nominations it could claim under the umbrella of its companies would jump from nine to a whopping 31.

The 2019 Golden Globes will air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. See the list of how many nominations each film and TV series got below.

NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE

Vice 6

The Favourite 5

Green Book 5

A Star Is Born 5

BlacKkKlansman 4

Mary Poppins Returns 4

Black Panther 3

If Beale Street Could Talk 3

Roma 3

Bohemian Rhapsody 2

Boy Erased 2

Can You Ever Forgive Me? 2

Crazy Rich Asians 2

First Man 2

Isle of Dogs 2

A Private War 2

At Eternity’s Gate 1

Beautiful Boy 1

Capernaum 1

Destroyer 1

Dumplin’ 1

Eighth Grade 1

Girl 1

Incredibles 2 1

Mirai 1

Never Look Away 1

The Old Man & the Gun 1

A Quiet Place 1

Ralph Breaks the Internet 1

Shoplifters 1

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1

Stan & Ollie 1

Tully 1

The Wife 1

NOMINATIONS BY TELEVISION SERIES OR PROGRAM

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 4

The Americans 3

Barry 3

Homecoming 3

The Kominsky Method 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 3

Sharp Objects 3

A Very English Scandal 3

The Alienist 2

Bodyguard 2

Escape at Dannemora 2

The Good Place 2

The Handmaid’s Tale 2

Kidding 2

Killing Eve 2

Pose 2

Atlanta 1

Dirty John 1

Genius: Picasso 1

Glow 1

Murphy Brown 1

Outlander 1

Ozark 1

Patrick Melrose 1

Seven Seconds 1

Succession 1

The Tale 1

Westworld 1

Who is America 1

Will & Grace 1