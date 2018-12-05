Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host the 2019 Golden Globes next month

NBC has named the hosts of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Sandra Oh, star of the acclaimed BBC America drama Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, star of NBC’s comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will cohost the annual telecast.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The Globes are actually right around the corner. The three-hour live telecast will air Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Beverly Hills.

Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced Thursday morning, and EW will have full coverage.

Samberg is a two-time Golden Globe winner for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while Oh won a Globe in 2006 for her work on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

James White/Trunk Archive/Courtesy NBC; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fun fact I: Oh was also recently named one of EW’s 2018 Entertainers of the Year for her work on Killing Eve.

Fun fact II: Previously, the duo presented at the Emmys together:

The ceremony will also surely promote the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC rescued from being canceled by Fox in May. The new season begins Thursday, Jan. 10, on NBC — check out our first-look Brooklyn Nine-Nine photos.