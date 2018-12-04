How to watch the Golden Globe nominations

It seems like only yesterday that we were tweeting #Oprah2020 and googling “inclusion rider,” doesn’t it? But here we are, at the top of another awards season, eagerly awaiting whatever moment or phrase or imaginary celebrity political run will go viral next. Time flies!

The prognostication is well underway and some of the more low-key ceremonies have already begun distributing honors, but the season won’t kick into high gear until January, when the Golden Globes signal the final star-powered stretch of the race to Oscar. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the nominees for its film and TV awards this week, and the game of Globes will officially be on. Read on for everything you need to know to catch the nominations live!

When are the Golden Globes nominations?

The nods will go live on Thursday, Dec. 6, bright and early at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. Set your alarms now!

How can I watch?

The nominations will stream right here on EW (above!) and on the Globes’ website and Facebook page. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater will join HFPA President Meher Tatna, Executive Producer Barry Adelman, and Isan Elba (Idris’ daughter and this year’s Golden Globe ambassador) to make the announcement.

When are the actual Golden Globes?

The 76th annual Golden Globes will take place exactly one month after the nods, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Who’s hosting?

Your guess is as good as ours! No announcement has yet been made regarding who will emcee the big show (though we do know, by now, not to hold our breath for more Tina and Amy). If you’re reading this, HFPA, we’ve got a few ideas for you.

Is anything new this year?

Well, the Golden Globes themselves, for one thing: The statuette has gotten a makeover for 2019. Made of different materials, the award will now measure three-quarters of an inch taller and one-quarter of an inch wider at the base, and it will weigh over two pounds more than its previous incarnation.

