The Golden Globes red carpet is a great place to debut a new look — but at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, it’s the trophy that will be debuting a major makeover.

EW has an exclusive first look at the Hollywood Foreign Press’ new prize, which weighs 7.8 lbs.; is made of brass, zinc, and bronze; and measures 11.5″ in height, 3.75″ in width, and 3.75″ in depth.

NBC

This is not the first time the design of the trophy has been altered. The first changes started as early as 1952, just eight years after the first trophy was handed out at the inaugural ceremony. The alterations have mostly been to the marble and the base; the lower-neck changed at least four times in the first 25 years.

The past Golden Globe awards HFPA

The upper-neck has never changed significantly except for the lettering, which changed from HFCA (The Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association) to HFPA. That is, until this latest trophy, where the letters now literally hold up the globe.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Dec. 6, followed one month later by NBC’s live broadcast of the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

