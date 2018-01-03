Who has the most Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are fast approaching! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates the 75th anniversary of its big awards fête this year, and as we look back on three-quarters of a century’s worth of drunken acceptance speeches, inexplicable genre designations, and aspirational Tina-and-Amy moments, we find ourselves wondering: Who is the most decorated Golden Globe-ian of all time?

Well, this shouldn’t surprise you: Meryl Streep is the ultimate Golden Gladiator, with a record eight competitive wins for her performances in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Adaptation (2002), Angels in America (2003), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Julie & Julia (2009), and The Iron Lady (2011).

If we’re counting non-competitive honors, Streep still occupies the top spot, but shares it with another Golden Goddess — she and Barbra Streisand both have nine. Streep added to her haul this time last year, with the HFPA’s honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streisand has competitive wins for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, for Funny Girl (1968) and A Star Is Born (1976); for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen” from A Star Is Born; and for Best Director, for Yentl (1983). Her non-competitive wins include the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2000 as well as four Henrietta Awards, an honor given to one male and one female “World Film Favorite” from the 1954 Golden Globes until the 1980 ceremony. Streisand received her Henriettas in 1970, 1971, 1975, and 1978.

But what about nominations, you ask? No surprise here: Streep, with 31 nominations (including one this year, for The Post), is the Golden Grandmaster to rule them all. Composer John Williams (also nominated again this year, also for The Post) comes in second place, with 26 (four of which he won), making him the second-most-nominated individual in Golden Globes and Academy Award history (beat in the latter by Walt Disney).

For directors, Elia Kazan is our Golden Guy with four wins, for Gentleman’s Agreement (1947), On the Waterfront (1954), Baby Doll (1956), and America America (1963). Clint Eastwood, Miloš Forman, David Lean, Martin Scorsese, and Oliver Stone all tie for second place, with three wins each. Steven Spielberg leads the pack in nominations, with 12 (including one this year … for The Post).

As far as TV shows go, All in the Family is the Golden Greatest, having won four Best Series awards; it’s followed by Taxi, Sex and the City, The X-Files, Mad Men, and, naturally, The Golden Girls, all of which have three wins in their respective genre’s top TV category. On the film side of things, last year’s La La Land broke the whole Golden Game, taking home Globes for all seven of the categories in which it was nominated — the most wins that have ever gone to a single film.

Tune in to the 75th Golden Globe Awards — airing live this Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — to see if our Golden Gal Meryl takes home one more.