Tenet delayed again, new release date to be announced 'imminently'
Warner Bros. also announced that The Conjuring 3 has been pushed back to June, 2021.Read More
Robert Pattinson says Tenet is 'the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen'
The actor recalls the first time he read the script for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie.Read More
Why you should watch Queen Sono, Netflix's first African original series
Queen Sono has thrilling action and spy hijinks mixed with the perfect amount of family drama sprinkled in.Read More