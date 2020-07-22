David Schwimmer on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break: 'It's not even a question'
The actor called into The Late Show to lay down the law on the 23-year-old debate of whether the Friends characters were together or not.Read More
30 Rock: An A to Z guide
EW's thoughtfully compiled Rock-tionary, from Adultaraisin to zing and everything in between.Read More
The Goodies and Willy Wonka actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from coronavirus at 79
The British comedian was also a panelist on the long-running radio show 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.'Read More
Modern Family's series finale is a feel-good farewell to a comedy pioneer: Review
ABC's long-running, Emmy-winning family comedy signed off with a finale that was equal parts funny and heartfelt.Read More