David Schwimmer on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break: 'It's not even a question'

David Schwimmer on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break: 'It's not even a question'

The actor called into The Late Show to lay down the law on the 23-year-old debate of whether the Friends characters were together or not.
'30 Rock': A-to-Z guide

30 Rock: An A to Z guide

EW's thoughtfully compiled Rock-tionary, from Adultaraisin to zing and everything in between.
'Friends' cast wants you to be in the audience at HBO Max reunion special

Friends cast wants you to be in the audience at their HBO Max reunion special

Here's why two 'Saved by the Bell' stars weren't seen in the reboot's trailer

Here's why Saved by the Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen weren't in the reboot's trailer

'The Goodies' and 'Willy Wonka' actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from coronavirus at 79

The Goodies and Willy Wonka actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from coronavirus at 79

The British comedian was also a panelist on the long-running radio show 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.'
Review: 'Modern Family' series finale is a feel-good farewell to a comedy pioneer

Modern Family's series finale is a feel-good farewell to a comedy pioneer: Review

ABC's long-running, Emmy-winning family comedy signed off with a finale that was equal parts funny and heartfelt.
Meet the 'Schitt's Creek' wig stylist behind Moira's 'most insane' look

Wigging out on Schitt's Creek: Meet the hairstylist behind Moira's 'most insane' look yet

Simply the best: 7 things we learned from the 'Schitt's Creek' documentary

Simply the best: 7 things we learned from the Schitt's Creek documentary

The Great 'Schitt's Creek' Cake-Off: Dan Levy and Noah Reid pick the best wedding cakes

The Great Schitt's Creek Cake-Off: Dan Levy and Noah Reid judge wedding cakes

'The Nanny' cast will reunite for a virtual table read

The Nanny cast will reunite for a virtual table read

'Schitt's Creek' stars relive David and Patrick's most romantic moments

Schitt's Creek stars relive David and Patrick's most romantic moments

Is 'Schitt's Creek' moving to New York? Cast discuss where to next

Is Schitt's Creek moving to New York? Cast discuss where the show goes from here

Exclusive: Schitt's Creek Funko Pops are coming — love this journey for them!

