Lights, camera, hot sauce! Taco Bell fan Dolly Parton to star in Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Move over, Broadway! A musical production centered on one of Taco Bell's most beloved menu items is headed to the stage.

To celebrate the May 19 return of a favorite menu item, Taco Bell is putting on a star-studded production of Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a satirical musical set to chronicle the harrowing story of Mexican Pizza enthusiasts who fought to bring back the menu staple. Taco Bell superfan and country superstar Dolly Parton will star opposite the fast-food giant devotee and rapper Doja Cat in the production. The TikTok premiere date has been set for May 26.

Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) penned the script for Mexican Pizza: The Musical, while Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear wrote the score. The musical is inspired by Doja Cat's viral TikTok jingle about the menu item (below) and digital creator Victor Kunda's hilarious response to it: An interpretation of what a Mexican Pizza musical rehearsal would look like.

Kunda (and more not-yet-revealed special guests) will also appear in the musical.

Parton previously shared her love for Taco Bell during an interview with Insider in January, revealing that she and longtime husband Carl Dean frequent fast-food joints every now and then. When she craves tacos, Parton said, she goes to Taco Bell. "I like soft-shell tacos," she said. "I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that."

Parton added, "I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything." She also shared that she's a fan of the Mexican Pizza, which featured ground beef and refried beans between tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce. When asked if the chain should bring back the menu item, Parton said, "I think they should!"

Dolly Parton Taco Bell fan Dolly Parton to star in 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical' | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Taco Bell partnership comes after Parton recently released a new line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines. The Taco Bell TikTok premiere on May 26 starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.