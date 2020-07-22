Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Musical
Chevron Right
Musical
Musical
Most Recent
Josh Gad reveals why 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' was added after early 'Frozen' screening
Josh Gad reveals why 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' was added after early
Frozen
screening
Josh Gad says a 'Book of Mormon' movie would need to change with the times
Josh Gad says a
Book of Mormon
movie would need to change with the times
Weird Al Yankovic made a music video for his 'Hamilton' polka with footage from the movie
Weird Al Yankovic made a music video for his
Hamilton
polka with footage from the movie
'Hamilton' star Renée Elise Goldsberry on what protesters have in common with the Founding Fathers
Hamilton
's Renée Elise Goldsberry on what protesters have in common with the Founding Fathers
Sara Bareilles breaks down the challenges of writing music for TV on 'Little Voice'
Sara Bareilles breaks down the challenges of writing music for television on
Little Voice
'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' star Skylar Astin on the challenge of not singing perfectly
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
star Skylar Astin on the challenge of not singing perfectly
They've got the beat! Watch the first trailer for the 'Valley Girl' musical remake
They've got the beat! Watch the first trailer for the
Valley Girl
musical remake
Watch Disney Broadway stars sing 'Go the Distance' while socially distanced
Watch Disney Broadway stars sing 'Go the Distance' while socially distanced
'Hamilton' cast reunite on John Krasinski's 'Good News' to surprise fan
Hamilton
cast reunite on John Krasinski's
Good News
to surprise fan for her birthday
'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' choreographer on creating those dance numbers
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
choreographer reveals how she creates all those dance numbers
Andrew Lloyd Webber orchestrates virtual 'Phantom of the Opera' performance
Andrew Lloyd Webber orchestrates virtual
Phantom of the Opera
performance
Lin-Manuel Miranda sings 'Hamilton' hit for 'Tonight Show' home edition
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs
Hamilton
hit for
Tonight Show
home edition
Steven Spielberg's
West Side Story
reveals new photos of the star-crossed cast
Alex Newell reveals how his
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
role was modeled on him
Chris Evans in talks to get sadistic as Dentist in
Little Shop of Horrors
remake
RuPaul's Drag Race Live!
makes its Vegas debut: See your favorite queens performing in Sin City
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
helped Jane Levy discover her inner 'secret musical theater nerd'
Moulin Rouge
: EW review
