Katy Perry reveals she’s expecting baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom in ‘Never Worn White’ music video

Katy Perry is pregnant!

The pop star confirmed the big news during an Instagram Live session after the music video for her emotional new single "Never Worn White" premiered on YouTube. “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album.

Perry noted that the pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She added that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" to welcome their first child.

In the just-released video for "Never Worn White," Perry sings about her desire to get married and is shown cradling her stomach. Perry teased the song Wednesday on social media, debuting a brief clip that appeared to show a different shot of the singer holding her belly while wearing a white dress, which sparked fan speculation over a potential pregnancy.

"I’ve never worn white, but I want to get it right, yeah I really want to try with you no," Perry sings in the song's chorus. "I’ve never worn white, but I m standing here tonight, 'cause I really want to say 'I do.'"

Upon sharing the video to Instagram, Perry promised fans it would be a "jam packed summer," but she did not specify what she meant.

The tune lands as Perry's first single since the release of her 2019 bop "Harleys In Hawaii," the music video for which saw the pop superstar journeying across the song's titular state atop a motorcycle. Though Perry hasn't released a full-length studio album since 2017's Witness, she has released a string of moderately successful singles since the LP's cycle, including 2018's "Cozy Little Christmas" and last year's "Never Really Over," "Small Talk," and the Daddy Yankee collaboration "Con Calma," all of which held positions on the American charts.

The American Idol judge also made headlines in recent months for ending her years-long feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift, appearing in the music video for Swift's 2019 smash "You Need to Calm Down" dressed as a cheeseburger that links up with a pack of french fries played by Swift.

Watch Perry's new music video for "Never Worn White" above.

