BTS announces new album BE is on its way

After a mini virtual tour of the United States, BTS is announcing the release of its second studio album of 2020.

On Nov. 20, the global K-pop sensations will drop BE (Deluxe Edition) which is expected to feature their hit single "Dynamite." Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news via social media on Sunday.

A message sent out to fans says the new album "contains the most 'BTS-esque' music yet." It also details the direct involvement of the septet — Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga — which spans across music, concept, composition, and design. Their Weverse message declares on their behalf, "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

Only a limited number of first-run copies will be available via pre-order beginning Sept. 28.

Namjoon, who goes by the moniker RM (Rap Monster), hosted a live YouTube chat detailing his exhaustive schedule jam-packed with concert practice and "putting the final touches" on their album. BTS has recently performed on America's Got Talent, NPR's Tiny Desk Home Concert, and is set to appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 as part of a week-long special.

And if rabid fans want even more of the South Korean superstars, they'll be performing their MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 online concert on Oct. 10 and 11.