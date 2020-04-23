Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi deliver classic tunes during 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert

Image zoom Jemal Countess/Getty Images; Skip Bolen/Getty Images

Even if you're born to run, you're stuck inside right now living on a prayer.

Luckily, we have the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi to entertain us. On Wednesday night, a special one-hour benefit event called Jersey 4 Jersey aired on local television and radio stations in the tri-state area. Joining Springsteen and Bon Jovi were other stars including Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, and SZA. Money raised from donations during the broadcast goes toward the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which was launched on March 24 to secure resources for fighting the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak within New Jersey.

New Jersey-based band Fountains of Wayne also made a special appearance, their first live performance in seven years, to pay tribute to late band member Adam Schlesinger, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 related complications.

Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa delivered two of his classic tunes, tailored specifically to the evening. He kicked things off with "Land of Hope and Dreams," a longtime concert favorite that finally was officially released on 2012's Wrecking Ball. Its hopeful message spoke to the difficult times we're all living through. He concluded his segment with a rendition of "Jersey Girl," a song originally written by Tom Waits but made famous by Springsteen in live performances and as a B-side on his 1984 single release of "Cover Me."

Bon Jovi also paid tribute to his home state with two songs, saying he was there to offer a "virtual hug." He played his 1986 iconic tune "Living on a Prayer," a fitting metaphor for our uncertain times. But then he also offered up an entirely new song, "When You Can't Do What You Do, Do What You Can" written specifically to speak to the coronavirus crisis.

The event was broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide and is still available to stream on those platforms. It was also broadcast live and will rebroadcast five times on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (currently free on the SiriusXM app).

