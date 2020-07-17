Tom Holland-starring Southern Gothic saga The Devil All the Time to premiere on Netflix in September

Netflix has announced that the Tom Holland-starring film The Devil All the Time will premiere on the streaming service September 16. The starry cast for filmmaker Antonio Campos's Southern Gothic saga also includes Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Pokey LaFarge.

The Devil All the Time is written by Antonio Campos and his brother Paulo. The film is an adaptation of the 2011 debut novel by Donald Ray Pollock, about a family living in Ohio in the decades following World War II.

"Knockemstiff, Ohio, is an actual town and, judging from Pollock’s fiction...also a desolate hellhole," EW's critic Jeff Giles wrote of the book in the course of his 'B+' review. "After setting a celebrated book of short stories there, Pollock returns to the same geographic and metaphorical stomping ground with this unrepentantly dark debut novel about sexual violence, emotional violence, and plain old violence violence."