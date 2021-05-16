Spiral director talks future of the Saw franchise

So where does that leave the Saw franchise? Has Minghella taken over the films' villainous mantle for good? Will Bell return to play Jigsaw (A.K.A. John Kramer, who actually died way back in 2006's Saw III but still managed to cast a murderous shadow over the films up to Spiral)? We checked in with Darren Bousman, who has directed four of the Saw movies including Spiral, for his thoughts.

"I think we're in uncharted territories right now," says the filmmaker. "I think the sky is the limit. I know that there's more to tell in this universe, so we just hope that people want to keep hearing these stories. What's exciting is that this is not Saw 9, this is Spiral. I think there could absolutely be a Saw 9. This is the ninth installment, but there could be a traditional Saw 9 that could follow Tobin Bell, it could follow Costas Mandylor (another of the franchise's villains), wherever they want it [to go]. There could be a TV series that's a different story of a different killer, a different person. Spiral could continue. This hopefully could be a new metaverse where you're seeing different stories all within the Saw universe taking place at the same time."