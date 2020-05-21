Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be returning to theaters

The beloved cult movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be returning to cinemas. The announcement was made Wednesday by director and co-writer Edgar Wright, (Baby Driver, the upcoming Last Night in Soho) at the end of a tweet-along of the movie by the filmmaker and several of his Scott Pilgrim collaborators.

"If you thought watching Scott Pilgrim from home was great," wrote Wright, "wait until it's back @DolbyCinema, only in theatres!"

In a subsequent tweet, Wright revealed that "we were going to do this in August, but make no mistake, this will happen soon. #ScottPilgrim back on the big screen thanks to @DolbyCinema & @UniversalPics. Can't wait."

Scott Pilgrim starred Michael Cera as the lead character, the bassist in a Toronto indie-rock band who must fight the exes of his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Based on a series of comic books by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the film's cast also includes Kieran Culkin, Ellen Wong, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Webber, and Satya Bhabha, among others. While Scott Pilgrim was not a hit when the movie was originally released in Aug. 2010, it was warmly received by many critics and swiftly acquired a hardcore fan following.