The 20 best kids and family movies on Amazon Prime

Eloise at the Plaza (2003)

If Eloise sprung to life from the pages of her books, you can bet she would look a lot like 10-year-old Sofia Vassilieva's portrayal of the spunky heroine. Eloise, if you don't know, was the star of the strangely sophisticated, '50s/'60s-era children's book series about a girl who lives full-time in the fawncy Plaza Hotel, treating it like her own personal playground. Fun, fun, fun! Besides repeating things three times, Eloise also has an absentee mother who travels 365 days a year, leaving her nanny (Mary Poppins in grandma mode, Julie Andrews) to take charge.

Eloise at the Plaza is perfect for the younger set — especially those who tire of their suburban surroundings and long for big city sophistication, total freedom, and a reprieve from their pesky parents. Bonus tip for said parents: If you're in the New York City area, you can visit the actual Plaza Hotel (it looks just like the book!) and see portraits of Eloise, plus there's a shop full of dahling little souvenirs.

Where to watch Eloise at the Plaza: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Kevin Lima

Cast: Julie Andrews, Jeffrey Tambor, Sofia Vassilieva, Christine Baranski