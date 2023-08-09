I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

This thought-provoking examination of the systemic oppression against Black Americans is made all the more powerful by its central figure: James Baldwin. Our narrative anchor is the influential writer's perspective on racism being intrinsically linked to the soul of America, as evidenced during the tumultuous civil rights movement of the 1960s and beyond. In Baldwin's words, "It is entirely up to the American people whether or not they are going to face and deal with and embrace this stranger whom they maligned so long." The poetically assembled film delves into several facets of racism in the 20th-century, from segregation to harmful portrayals in the media to the prison-industrial complex. "It's impossible not to think: The more things change, the more they stay the same," EW's critic wrote of the film. "It's enough to make you weep." —K.J.

Where to watch I Am Not Your Negro: Hulu

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Raoul Peck

