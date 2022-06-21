The Chanel boots are not part of the actress' favorite fashion ensemble from the classic dramedy The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway prefers slouchy boots to the Chanel boots when it comes to her Devil Wears Prada wardrobe.

When asked by legendary fashion designer Michael Kors in a new Interview cover story which of her character's looks from the 2006 classic felt "more Anne than Andy," the Oscar-winning star called it a "chicken-and-egg question" because she felt "so influenced by getting to work with [costume designer] Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together."

"I love what I wore to the James [Holt] party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots," she admitted, referencing an ensemble she wears about halfway through the film. It's one of the first looks Andy — an aspiring, fashion-challenged journalist who takes a job under a powerful editor at a world-renowned style publication — wears after remixing her entire wardrobe to impress the ruthless editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

The actress also recalled that the garment was likely "a sample" because she "kept finding straight pins in it" — a memory she also spoke about last year in EW's reunion with the cast and crew in celebration of the blockbuster hit's 15-year anniversary.

"There were [initially] no designers of note who would appear in the film. They just didn't want to incur the wrath of Anna. Some of them showed us their showrooms or gave us notes on the authenticity of the script; they just didn't want to participate. Initially, Pat had a hard time getting clothes out of a lot of the designers," director David Frankel told EW.

Streep added: "Pat did a miracle with this. It's like all the special effects in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible movies, this is the female equivalent of that. It was her great relationships with all the wonderful houses, the designers, the people in the fashion business that she was able to, because she's so loved. She borrowed everything; We had to be very careful not to eat spaghetti at lunch because it'd go down the front and they couldn't return it!"

Based on author Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name (reportedly inspired by her time working with Anna Wintour at Vogue), the film — which earned Streep another Best Actress nomination at the Oscars and helped solidify the Hollywood careers of Hathaway and co-star Emily Blunt — is also getting a stage adaptation starring Beth Leavel as Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy.

