Fantasy
Most Recent
Binging 'Buffy': The stakes of watching season 1 for the first time
Binging
Buffy
: The stakes of watching season 1 for the first time
Meet Ella's love interest in 'Lucifer' season 5: 'It's a match made in heaven'
Meet Ella's love interest in
Lucifer
season 5: 'It’s a match made in heaven'
'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' begins casting
Game of Thrones
prequel
House of the Dragon
begins casting
All eight 'Harry Potter' movies to vanish from HBO Max next month
All eight
Harry Potter
movies to vanish from HBO Max next month
'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' charity cast table read premiere date set
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
charity cast table read to premiere on Monday
Participants include Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and director Edgar Wright.
'Lucifer' bosses explain how the season 6 renewal affects season 5
Lucifer
bosses explain how the season 6 renewal affects season 5
Jeff and Ann VanderMeer preview 'The Big Book of Modern Fantasy'
Jeff and Ann VanderMeer preview
The Big Book of Modern Fantasy
Exclusively see the cover of new anthology.
'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' premiere recap: Day of the Dead, indeed
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
premiere recap: Day of the Dead, indeed
Shape-shifting demon Magda compels 1930s Los Angeles to the brink of war.
'Penny Dreadful' star Natalie Dormer feeds 'the darker side of men's souls'
Penny Dreadful
star Natalie Dormer on how Magda feeds 'the darker side of men's souls'
'Final Fantasy VII' bosses on transcending the videogame remake trend
Final Fantasy VII
bosses on transcending the videogame remake trend
'The Mandalorian' docuseries coming to Disney+ for Star Wars Day
The Mandalorian
eight-episode docuseries coming to Disney+
Cate Blanchett shows 'The Hobbit,' 'Thor' props to Colbert
Cate Blanchett shows off
Hobbit
,
Thor
prop collection to Stephen Colbert
Final Fantasy VII
remake to ship early amid coronavirus: 'Don't spoil it'
Exclusive:
Onward
deleted scene summons sirens and a lost character
The Magicians
boss says final musical episode is 'the biggest one we’ve done'
Amazon's
The Lord of the Rings
TV series shuts down due to coronavirus
The Witcher
season 2 stops filming due to coronavirus
The Letter for the King
series trailer conjures the next Netflix fantasy epic
Jude Law, other 'Harry Potter' actors to narrate 'Tales of Beedle the Bard' audiobook
Books // February 26, 2020
Jude Law, other
Harry Potter
actors to narrate new
The Tales of Beedle the Bard
audiobook
Books
//
February 26, 2020
The story behind the first black Peter Pan on film in 'Wendy'
Movies // February 25, 2020
The story behind the first black Peter Pan on film in
Wendy
Movies
//
February 25, 2020
Two queens of fantasy launch epic new series anchored by fierce heroines
Book Reviews // February 25, 2020
Two queens of fantasy launch epic new series anchored by fierce heroines: Review
Book Reviews
//
February 25, 2020
'Outlander,' 'Picard,' and more photos of new and returning winter TV shows
TV // February 26, 2020
Outlander
,
Picard
, and more photos of new and returning winter TV shows
TV
//
February 26, 2020
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' director piles on childhood whimsy in 'Wendy'
Beasts of the Southern Wild
director piles on childhood whimsy in Peter Pan redux
Wendy
: Sundance review
Movie Reviews
//
February 25, 2020
'The Witcher' anime film in the works at Netflix from series creator
Movies // January 22, 2020
The Witcher
anime film in the works at Netflix from series creator
Movies
//
January 22, 2020
23 actors who were on 'Supernatural' before their big break
TV // March 09, 2020
23 actors who were on
Supernatural
before their big break
TV
//
March 09, 2020
'Wendy' trailer puts a fantastical twist on classic Peter Pan tale
Movies // February 25, 2020
Wendy
trailer puts a fantastical twist on classic Peter Pan tale
Movies
//
February 25, 2020
See the first photos from Benh Zeitlin's 'Wendy'-focused Peter Pan movie
Movies // February 25, 2020
See the first photos from Benh Zeitlin's
Wendy
-focused Peter Pan movie
Movies
//
February 25, 2020
