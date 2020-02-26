Family

'The Parent Trap' cast reunites to celebrate the movie's anniversary, 22 years later

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz, director Nancy Meyers, and producer Charles Shyer joined Katie Couric (virtually) to share their favorite memories of making the hit family film.
Latest es-paw-ionage thriller 'Cats & Dogs 3' coming in September, see exclusive trailer

Why Netflix's 'The Willoughbys' are the perfect quarantine companions

Director Kris Pearn shares why the animated film is the perfect quarantine watch.
Pixar's 'Soul' pushed to November, Disney delays 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Can't say we're surprised here.
'Trolls World Tour' is singing 'Infinity War's tune without the stakes

The sequel continues the musical fun of its predecessor, but loses some of the danger.
How one 'Frozen' animator keeps the Disney magic alive from quarantine

With his Olaf short series, Hyrum Osmond shows how animators are keeping on during self-quarantine.
Disney releasing new 'Frozen' short series made entirely at home

Exclusive 'Last Kids on Earth' season 2 trailer sets Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson

'Adventure Time' livestream viewing party set for 10th anniversary

'Angry Birds' Netflix TV series slingshots toward 2021 premiere

Amazon makes Prime Video kids' shows available for free to all users

Justin Timberlake and SZA team up for uplifting bop 'The Other Side' from upcoming 'Trolls World Tour' movie

Watch monsters get rowdy in WWE animated movie 'Rumble'

Movies // February 26, 2020
'Beasts of the Southern Wild' director piles on childhood whimsy in 'Wendy'

Movie Reviews // February 25, 2020
'Wendy' trailer puts a fantastical twist on classic Peter Pan tale

Movies // February 25, 2020
