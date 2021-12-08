"I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character," the actress said while accepting her People's Choice Award for Female Movie Star.

Scarlett Johansson admits she didn't know if fans would like her as Black Widow

Ask any fan and they'll tell you how much of a mark Scarlett Johansson has made over the past decade playing the character of Avenger superspy Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. That admiration was clear on Tuesday night, when the actress accepted the People's Choice Award for Female Movie Star of 2021 thanks to her long-awaited solo film.

"Ten-plus years ago, when I first started my journey with Marvel, I really never... I didn't know whether or not audiences would like my portrayal of this beloved character," Johansson admitted in her acceptance speech. "And so I really owe this all to you guys."

Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston accept their 2021 People's Choice Awards. | Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2)

She went on to call out the "badass women" she worked with on Black Widow, including director Cate Shortland, producer Victoria Alonso, and fellow costars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz.

While Johansson always had her eye on playing Natasha Romanoff, she wasn't an initial shoo-in for the character, which originally went to Emily Blunt. When Blunt ended up having to back out due to other film commitments, however, Johansson secured the role that would change her life — and therefore, it's understandable that she might have had some reservations about how people would react to her portrayal. (Clearly, she had nothing to worry about.)

Johansson wasn't the only Marvel winner of the night. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston took home a trophy for Male TV Star of the Year, thanks to his role in the Disney+ show of the same name. And in true charmingly British Hiddleston fashion, the Avengers star's speech was poignant, heartfelt, and sincere.

"I've been playing the character for 11, 12 years and I'm aware [Loki] means so much to so many people for so many different reasons," Hiddleston said, adding that although he's a "temporary torch bearer" for the character, he's proud of the work he's done with him.

"In our story, Loki found his glorious purpose devoid of meaning, and this means a great deal to me," Hiddleston concluded.

Watch both acceptance speeches above.

