Queer Fire Island cast blazes trail through awards season with major ensemble prize

Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and more won the Gotham Awards' Ensemble Tribute prize, which has gone to Oscar-winning films The Favourite and Moonlight in the past.

The cast of Fire Island is burning up the awards season trail.

Writer-star Joel Kim Booster's trailblazing romantic comedy picked up a major early accolade Tuesday on the Hollywood circuit, as the Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that 10 stars of the film will collectively receive the Ensemble Tribute honor at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

In addition to Booster, who leads the Hulu film as a young New York City gay who finds love in the film's titular queer vacation spot, Fire Island's Gotham Awards honorees also include Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, and legendary comedian Margaret Cho.

Fire Island 'Fire Island' cast, including Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, and Margaret Cho | Credit: Jeong Park/Searchlight Pictures

"Beyond delivering a wildly hilarious queer romantic comedy, Fire Island beautifully expresses the concept of found family. The remarkably funny cast truly feels like a family and their incredible individual talent and overall group chemistry is on display in every scene of the film," said Gotham director Jeffrey Sharp in a press statement.

Since the category's inception in 2005, the Gotham Awards' Ensemble prize has gone to several notable projects over the years, including films that continued through awards season en route to eventual Oscars glory, like The Hurt Locker, Babel, Winter's Bone, Moonlight, The Favourite, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

In addition to scoring rave critical reviews, Fire Island cemented its place in history upon its release in June, standing alongside films like Kristen Stewart's 2020 lesbian romance Happiest Season (funded by TriStar and released on Hulu) and Billy Eichner's upcoming gay rom-com Bros (set for theatrical release via Universal on Sept. 30) among only a handful of LGBTQ romantic comedies funded by major studios.

"It's one of those screaming, crying, throwing-up reactions," Booster previously told EW of the enthusiastic response to Fire Island. "I said from the start, if people bring this movie up in the same breath as Clueless — which I think is as close to a perfect movie as you can possibly get — I would be happy."

Fire Island is now streaming on Hulu. The 2022 Gotham Awards take place Nov. 28 in New York City.

