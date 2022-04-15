The GLAAD Media Awards hosted a Jeopardy satire with its recent historic winner and the We're Here queens.

Texas governor Greg Abbott is now facing the most powerful court of queens over his anti-trans comments.

RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka took a stance against Abbott's rhetoric at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, which stream on Hulu starting April 16. A new clip from the upcoming broadcast of the event shows the ceremony hosts appearing in a Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition spoof led by the game show's historic transgender winner Amy Schneider.

GLAAD Media Awards 'Drag Race' stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka play 'Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition' with 'Jeopardy' winner Amy Schneider at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. | Credit: GLAAD/YouTube

From a selection of categories that also included "Hocus Pocus 2" and "Anna Delvey-isms," Bob chose to play the "Oh No They Didn't" set.

"This governor compared gender-affirming care to child abuse," read Schneider.

Shangela buzzed in to deliver a scathing rebuke: "I think what she means is the tyrant fool known as Texas governor Greg Abbott. Let me just say that GLAAD is currently rallying Hollywood and the news media to fight back against anti-trans legislation in Texas and all across the country."

As Forbes reports, conservatives in Texas government have repeatedly equated minors receiving gender-affirming care to the abuse of minors, and sought to restrict doctors from treating children with gender dysphoria. While Texas legislature later rejected classifying the treatment as abusive, Abbott "issued the rule as a directive," per the publication.

The GLAAD Media Awards stream April 16 on Hulu. Watch a portion of Schneider's Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition with Bob, Shangela, and Eureka above.

