Xbox Series X and S are available for pre-orders today — here’s where to get yours

Hot on the heels of Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft is joining the 2020 gaming console release race. The company just launched its much-teased systems, the Xbox Series X and S, for pre-orders today.

The new consoles, which will officially be released on November 10, are successors to Microsoft’s current Xbox One X and S systems. Available at most retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499.99, while the S retails for $299.99.

Image zoom Microsoft

Image zoom Microsoft

With Sony’s previous PlayStation 5 pre-orders selling out within minutes, the Xbox Series X and S are expected to be snapped up instantly as well. Both launches come amid unprecedented demand for video game consoles as a result of heightened need for indoor entertainment. (Their major competitor, the Nintendo Switch, remains elusive across major retailers.)

As the newest generation of Microsoft’s Xbox lineup, the Series X and S look like complete redesigns of the One X and S. The newest launches are more physically compact compared to the current consoles, and gamers will find major spec upgrades, with Microsoft promising “four times” the processing power of the previous models.

Image zoom Microsoft

Between the two new launches, the Series X is the clear winner for those who care about visuals and storage size. It can support 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while the S handles up to 1440 pixels at the same speed. The former also includes 1TB of built-in storage, while the latter has 512GB. Of course, the impressive specs come at a higher price: The X retails for $200 more expensive than the S.

Alongside the consoles, Microsoft is launching new wireless controllers for the Series X and S, which are available for pre-orders at $59.99 apiece. The company is also betting big on its new Xbox All Access bundle, which includes your choice of the Xbox Series X or S and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for $24.99 per month over 24 months (coming out to $599.76 in total.)

These Series X and S launches coincide with Microsoft’s announced acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company to Bethesda Softworks and creator of games like Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls. The acquisition is welcoming news for gamers who were disappointed by underwhelming title launches for the Series X and S, with upcoming releases for fan-favorite franchises like Halo’s Halo Infinite delayed beyond 2021.

While the consoles won’t ship until November 10, pre-orders for the Series X and S are bound to sell out in a snap. Grab yours at Amazon and other retailers now.