Xbox Series X game trailers revealed: Assassin's Creed, psychological horror, and more

No news on Halo Infinite until July, but watch your fill of other game trailers.

We already have a look at Microsoft's next-generation console. Now, we finally have a look at what games are coming for it.

On Thursday, a live-streamed Inside Xbox event showcased gameplay from the next-generation titles coming for the Xbox Series X. That included the gameplay trailer reveals for Assassins' Creed: Valhalla, psychological horror game The Medium (with Silent Hill franchise composer Akira Yamaoka), the Alien-esque Scorn, and a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines.

Image zoom Paradox Interactive; Blooper

Aaron Greenberg, Xbox's general manager of marketing, promised looks at the long-awaited Halo Infinite and other Xbox Studio titles will be unveiled later this July. For now, these are the third-party titles. Every game showcased Thursday is being optimized for Xbox Series X, but many developers, including for Assassin's Creed, confirmed smart delivery — meaning, if you buy it on the current Xbox One system, you'll also have it on the Xbox Series X when you buy the new console.

Watch the trailers below.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Ubisoft debuted the first cinematic footage for the Assassin's Creedy: Odyssey follow-up at the end of April, confirming the Viking setting in the Dark Ages. Ashraf Ismail, the game's creative director, describes this period as a "brutal, pivotal moment in history that gave us the birth of the England we know today." As Eivor, a Viking raider, players will lead their people to the shores of a hostile England and the volatile kings who rule it. Ismail promises a "fresh take on player progression and weapon systems," as well as "reinvented combat" that's more "visceral, brutal."

The Medium

Coming to Xbox Game Pass, The Medium hails from Blooper Team, which developed the Blair Witch videogame. This new psychological horror follows a medium with the ability to see both the physical world and the spirit world. "You have a really unique perspective [on] what is inside other people or what happens in other places," game producer Jack Zieba said during the livestream. "Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy," a plot description reads. Yamaoka is developing the score with Blooper Team composer Arkadiusz Reikowski. Zieba says Yamaoka's work is spine-tingling, but also "nostalgic, emotional, and melodic."

Bright Memory Infinite

It's the year 2036 and the Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) pinpointed a strange phenomenon in the skies around the world. There's no explanation for it. So, they must send out agents — meaning you — to various regions to find out answers. As the gameplay confirms, that will include a helluva lot of action.

Scorn

This may look like a sequel to Alien or Prometheus, but this atmospheric first-person horror title for the Xbox Game Pass is described as being thrust into a "nightmarish universe of odd forms."

Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2

Right from the start, you know this is Vampire game will be seriously f—ed up. It's only at the end of the preview, after wading through footage of gruesome bodies strung up like puppets around a Christmas tree, that you're a member of the vampire society of Seattle. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a choice-driven adventure that sees you navigate the vampiric factions and rise through the ranks.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Play as Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza who is left for dead by his most trusted confidante. Now, in modern-day Japan, you're out for revenge.

Second Extinction

"Earth has fallen," the trailer for Second Extinction notes. The planet has become overrun by mutant dinosaurs, so now it's up to you and your squadron to cleanse the land in this three-player co-op title.

Scarlet Nexus

Last year's Control gave us our fair share of telekinetic warfare, and now the psychic combat continues with Bandai's Scarlet Nexus. As Yuito Sumeragi, you play as a new recruit to the OSF, an elite force of psionic warriors. Armed with psycho-kinesis, use your abilities to fight an array of techno-flowery creatures across the futuristic city of New Himuka.

The Ascent

We're still waiting for more on the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077—which recently revealed for some reason that we'll be able to customize our players' genitalia — but here's another cyberpunk world. Mega corporation The Ascent Group, which treats workers like slaves in all but name, has fallen. That means it's time for you to fight the Man.

Call of the Sea

In the 1930s, a woman named Norah (voiced by Firewatch's Cissy Jones) goes in search of her missing husband, who vanished after embarking on a mysterious expedition. Finding herself on a strange island in the South Pacific, she explores the otherworldly environments and solves its puzzles in order to unearth answers.

Chorus

Space-combat shooter Chorus centers on Nara, who was once the deadliest warrior for a cult called the Circle but is now on a mission of redemption. Accompanied by her sentient ship called the Forsaken, she traverses the galaxy to unite forces against those she once served.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5, a new off-road racing game coming this October, allows for four-player split-screens with more than 70 routes and a wide variety of automobiles.

The Xbox Series X is slated to be released this holiday season.

Related content: